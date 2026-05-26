West Milford Museum to showcase Revolutionary-era exhibits

As the nation’s 250th birthday approaches, the West Milford Museum is inviting residents to explore new exhibits and events focused on American history and patriotism.

A new flag exhibit opening Saturday, June 13, during Flag Day weekend, will examine the history of the Stars and Stripes through artifacts, stories and images tied to West Milford’s past.

Among the featured artifacts are an original hand-sewn centennial-era 38-star American flag from the 1870s and New Jersey colonial currency dating to 1776. Additional exhibits will highlight Revolutionary War soldiers connected to West Milford and the township’s celebration of the American Bicentennial 50 years ago.

As part of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration on July 4, the West Milford Heritage Quilters will unveil commemorative quilted wall hangings that will remain on display at the museum throughout the summer. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Independence Day.

Future semiquincentennial events will include a lecture by historian Joel Farkas on Saturday, July 11, at 2 p.m.

The West Milford Museum, located in a 165-year-old church building at 1477 Union Valley Road, is open Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.