West Milford plans annual tree lighting

The township’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting and visit with Santa will take place Monday, Dec. 1, at Town Hall.

Festivities will begin at 6 p.m., with the tree lighting scheduled for about 7 p.m., led by Mayor Michele Dale and a special guest. The West Milford High School Band and Choir will perform, while Boy Scouts present the colors and Girl Scouts lead a carol singalong.

Hot chocolate will be provided by the West Milford High School Interact Club and Rotary Club, with food available from DeMarco’s Pizzeria and the Brownie Bar food truck. Activities will include ice carving and s’mores by the fire, weather permitting.

After the ceremony, children can visit Santa in the Town Hall Council Chambers for photos.