West Milford police earn first state accreditation

West Milford. The West Milford Police Department earned its first-ever state accreditation, a recognition officials say reflects the agency’s high professional standards, teamwork and commitment to serving the community.

West Milford Town Hall /
| 17 Nov 2025 | 04:34
    Representatives of the West Milford Police Departmentwere on hand to accept the New Jersey Association of Chiefs of Police accreditation designation during the Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Holding the official Accreditation Certificate are (center, left to right) Association Program Director, Harry Delgado, and WMPD Chief Shannon Sommerville. ( Photo by Richard Adamonis)
    Harry Delgado, Program Director, New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, presents West Milford Mayor Michele Dale and Police Chief Shannon Sommerville with a certificate commemorating the Township’s state accreditation, a first for West Milford during the Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12. ( Photo by Richard Adamonis)

The West Milford Police Department (WMPD) has earned accreditation by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, a first for the Township.

During the West Milford Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12, Accreditation Program Director Harry Delgado formally presented the WMPD with its accreditation status.

“Accreditation demonstrates adherence to the highest standards and best practices of the state and nationally,” Delgado said. “This is a significant achievement by Chief Shannon Sommerville and the Department.

Approximately 54 percent of state law enforcement departments have successfully completed the Accreditation Program, which takes some 18 months to achieve.

”Gaining accreditation was an entire team effort,” Sommerville said. “It’s a significant accomplishment for our department and the Township. It further improves the way we do business, how we work together, and heightens accountability In addition to helping our officers and community, accreditation helps our department address Township legal liabilities and performance as we are now fully compliant with state standards.”

During the Town Council meeting, Mayor Michele Dale said the accreditation is rigorous process that evaluates policies, procedures, training, and operations against best practices statewide.

‘It means our department is not only meeting but also exceeding expectations in how it protects and serves our community, “Mayor Dale said. “For residents, this translates to greater public trust, enhanced safety, and a department that is committed to continuous improvement.”

Dale said Under the West Milford Police Department has met the highest standards of professionalism and service under Sommerville’s leadership and reflects the work, integrity and commitment of the officers, supervisors and civilian staff.

She thanked Sommerville and his team.

“On behalf of the Township Council and all our residents, congratulations, and thank you for keeping West Milford safe, prepared, and proud,” Dale said.