West Milford police earn first state accreditation

The West Milford Police Department (WMPD) has earned accreditation by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, a first for the Township.

During the West Milford Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12, Accreditation Program Director Harry Delgado formally presented the WMPD with its accreditation status.

“Accreditation demonstrates adherence to the highest standards and best practices of the state and nationally,” Delgado said. “This is a significant achievement by Chief Shannon Sommerville and the Department.

Approximately 54 percent of state law enforcement departments have successfully completed the Accreditation Program, which takes some 18 months to achieve.

”Gaining accreditation was an entire team effort,” Sommerville said. “It’s a significant accomplishment for our department and the Township. It further improves the way we do business, how we work together, and heightens accountability In addition to helping our officers and community, accreditation helps our department address Township legal liabilities and performance as we are now fully compliant with state standards.”

During the Town Council meeting, Mayor Michele Dale said the accreditation is rigorous process that evaluates policies, procedures, training, and operations against best practices statewide.

‘It means our department is not only meeting but also exceeding expectations in how it protects and serves our community, “Mayor Dale said. “For residents, this translates to greater public trust, enhanced safety, and a department that is committed to continuous improvement.”

Dale said Under the West Milford Police Department has met the highest standards of professionalism and service under Sommerville’s leadership and reflects the work, integrity and commitment of the officers, supervisors and civilian staff.

She thanked Sommerville and his team.

“On behalf of the Township Council and all our residents, congratulations, and thank you for keeping West Milford safe, prepared, and proud,” Dale said.