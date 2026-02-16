West Milford police officer is larger than life

At 5-foot-3, Amy Antonucci’s presence is larger than life. Known for her determination and belief in equality, Antonucci has built her reputation not only through what she does, but through who she is.

Antonucci leads a busy life. She is a single mother and a West Milford police officer serving as a hostage negotiator, patrol officer, community police officer, school resource officer and Law Enforcement Against Drugs officer. She also coaches cheerleading for her daughter’s school, a role she has held for four years.

Despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in February 2019 and having seven lesions on her brain and spine, Antonucci does not let the illness slow her.

March 17 will mark her 21st year with the department, a job she says she loves along with the “really amazing coworkers” she is honored to work with.

Antonucci grew up in Kinnelon and West Milford. Her mother had health issues, and her father was often absent for work, so she spent much of her time with her grandparents.

Her grandfather, who served as a tank driver in Germany during World War II and later ran Granny’s Bakery in Kinnelon, taught Antonucci to bake. He inspired her to become a police officer, a career she believed would have made him proud.

Growing up as the middle child among three brothers, Antonucci learned to stand up for herself and earned their respect, lessons she says helped her in policing. She emphasizes respect in her work, treating all people as innocent until proven guilty and not considering her badge as a symbol of superiority.

Antonucci finds particular fulfillment in hostage negotiations, which in West Milford often involve mental illness or domestic violence. She is especially empathetic to domestic violence cases, having been a victim herself.

Her ultimate joy is her two children: daughter Madelyn, 14, a freshman at West Milford High School, and son Xandel, 5, a preschooler who loves sports.

A year ago, Antonucci deepened her faith, keeping a wooden cross in her pocket as a reminder. Friends and coworkers say her joy and serenity are evident in her smile.

Despite the challenges of her life, Antonucci has achieved significant accomplishments and continues to make a difference in her community.