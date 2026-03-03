x
West Milford Recreation hosts pajama party music program

West Milford. West Milford Community Services and Recreation hosted a Pajama Party Music Program at the township library March 3, with three winter sessions still remaining.

West Milford Township Library /
| 03 Mar 2026 | 09:59
    Children discover the beat as the adults look on. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)

Children and their families gathered March 3 at the West Milford Township Library for a Pajama Party Music Program hosted by the township’s Community Services and Recreation Department.

The program, led by instructor Erika Crocco, is designed for accompanied children from newborn to age 5. Participants danced, sang and engaged in interactive activities focused on rhythm, movement, finger play and lap play.

Officials said three additional sessions remain in the winter program due to earlier snow day cancellations

Officials said three additional sessions remain in the winter program due to earlier snow day cancellations.