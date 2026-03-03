West Milford Recreation hosts pajama party music program

Children and their families gathered March 3 at the West Milford Township Library for a Pajama Party Music Program hosted by the township’s Community Services and Recreation Department.

The program, led by instructor Erika Crocco, is designed for accompanied children from newborn to age 5. Participants danced, sang and engaged in interactive activities focused on rhythm, movement, finger play and lap play.

Officials said three additional sessions remain in the winter program due to earlier snow day cancellations