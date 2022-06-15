West Milford’s WM77 TV Station wins first place for Long Pond Civil War documentary

West Milford Community television channel WM77 received four awards at the recent Jersey Access Group awards presentation at the Eastern Video Expo Conference.

Each year, the Jersey Access Group, the trade organization that represents all the public, educational, and government channels throughout the state recognizes the best work done by its member stations.

WM77 won the top Award of Excellence for its Long Pond Civil War Reenactment documentary. It is the highest award given in the highly competitive category of “Fairs, Festivals & Car Shows, Arts & Crafts.”

The channel’s “Rock-a-holics at Bubbling Springs Summer Concerts” program received an Award of Recognition, a Silver Award, in the “Concerts/Multiple Cameras” category.

The “2021 Tree Lighting Ceremony” also received a Silver Award in the category of “Ceremony and Parades.”

In addition, the “2021 Elks Interview” received a Bronze Award in the “News & Magazine” category.

Bob Nicholson and Geoff Belinfante were on hand to accept the award on behalf of the WM77 TV Commission, which is comprised of seven volunteer commissioners from the film, arts & entertainment industry and who helped produce the winning entries.

In its award announcement, WM&& gave special recognition to Commissioner Nathan Bedford who, as a Civil War reenactor, staged the entire event and edited the final documentary that earned the channel’s inaugural first place win.

WM77 TV is always looking for volunteers to help expand its filming and editing activities. For more information, email wm77tv@westmilord.org.