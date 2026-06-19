West Milford school board discusses AI and cell phone policies

The West Milford Board of Education recognized retirees, celebrated graduating seniors and discussed future policies regarding artificial intelligence and cell phone use during its recent meeting.

Student representative Marina Petroello was honored for her service to the board during the school year and was congratulated as she prepares for the next chapter of her education. Board members also recognized graduating seniors and noted that more than $100,000 in scholarships had been awarded by school and community organizations.

Officials announced that West Milford High School will transition to a nine-period school day beginning in September, a change expected to provide students with additional elective opportunities. The district is exploring a similar schedule adjustment for the middle school, although no decision has been made.

Board members also discussed concerns regarding student use of artificial intelligence. District officials said the Technology Committee will meet over the summer to develop strategies for managing AI use while ensuring students continue to develop critical thinking and learning skills. Staff members may also explore the use of AI detection tools.

Cell phone use was another topic of discussion. Board members reviewed possible approaches to comply with the state’s requirement for schools to maintain phone-free learning environments throughout the school day. Options under consideration include requiring phones to remain in lockers, using locking phone pouches or requiring devices to be turned off and kept out of sight.

The board postponed votes on matters related to athletics, fees and taxes until additional financial information is available.

During public comment, several speakers called for greater transparency regarding district planning and facilities decisions. Concerns were raised about the district’s amended Long Range Facilities Plan and the timing of information provided to board members and the public.