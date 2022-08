Boy Scout Troop 114 recently sent 29 scouts and eight adults to a very warm week of scout camp in Cuddybackville, NY, in July. The scouts earned a total of 132 merit badges, one “mile swimmer,” seven polar bear swimmers, and three troop awards.

Six scouts also completed rank advancements.

Troop 114 was chartered in West Milford in 1960 and is currently based at St Joseph’s RC Church, West Milford. For more information, visit troopwebhost.org/Troop114WestMilford.