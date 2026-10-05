West Milford Search and Rescue combines training, technology to save lives

Several weeks ago, the West Milford Search and Rescue team (WMSAR) was called out to find a woman who was lost in the Norvin Green State Forrest. Even though the last ping on her phone was six hours earlier, using their extensive training and available tools, they found her unharmed and asleep in just two hours.

So far this year there were 19 call outs with 20 in 2025. During the pandemic, calls reached approximately 34 to 36 annually. Most were for first aid and most of those were for broken ankles and head trauma. They even rescued a 110-pound dog who suffered a heat stroke. Sadly, there are occasional suicides, but they were able to rescue seven suicidal children, which is an increasing problem. They also support forest fires by assisting injured people.

Found it in 1988, search and rescue was originally under the management of the West Milford Police Department. The all-volunteer team has 42 members, ranging in age from 18 to 85. Women outnumber men and two of the seven officers are women. Currently, four new recruits are receiving training. The Chief, Claude Jaillet, has been a member for 11 years. Will Test is the Deputy Chief.

Typically, a 911 call goes to the police department who then contacts Michael Moscatello from Office of Emergency Management (OEM) who then contacts WMSAR. Assessing the available information, the Chief or Deputy Chief plan the response and finds out which volunteers are available. WMSAR also supports other towns’ SAR squads, the fire department, park personnel, state police, and other rescue organizations.

Lots of science, technology and training goes into search and rescue. Phone location information can help establish a starting point. They send a text to the hiker, which puts a marker on their map. If there is no information, they use lost persons statistics to predict where their hiker could be. For instance, 25% of lost people are within 0.7 miles of where they started. These statistics also helped them decide how to approach the rescue. For example, with a lost autistic child they will not call out the child’s name for fear of scaring them. Another tool is SARTopo mapping, which is a digital mapping tool rescuers used to plan search areas, record where teams have searched and share rescuers’ locations. It can also show a missing person’s location when that information is available. When location information is limited, rescuers use terrain and research on a lost person behavior to guide the search. Canine teams and state police drones provide additional assistance. The newly acquired thermal-capacity drone and Starlink equipment are also used.

The state requires a certain level of training for every rescue squad member with additional monthly training. In addition, there is extensive training and navigation, wilderness first aid, CPR and scene safety. Clue awareness exercises include finding small objects, such as a cartridge casing hidden in vegetation. Members train to recognize hazards, including unstable trees and wildlife. The new fitness test requires members to carry a 25-pound pack 4 miles within two hours.

A former ambulance serves as the team’s rig. They also have two ATVs that can carry rescue litters and allow a medical responder to accompany a patient. The OEM coordinates equipment funding, and, when necessary, medical helicopter assistance. The township provides rescue medical supplies while volunteers supply personal equipment, first aid supplies and contribute substantial time. The team is very appreciative for the townships support.

The volunteers remain available around the clock, throughout the year. Calls can interrupt holidays, family dinners, another plans. Last Thanksgiving at dinner time a call came in. The rescuers sacrificed their holiday dinner to search in the dark for the lost hiker. The gratitude of the people they help makes the commitment rewarding. Test loves “how a person lights up when they see the rescue squad arrive.”

Both Jaillet and Test have recommendations for hikers. Tell someone your route and expected return time. Carry sufficient water, food, a flashlight, rain gear, appropriate clothing, and a paper map. If lost, call 911 promptly and followed the dispatcher’s instructions. Stay in a safe location so rescuers can find you and leave wildlife alone.