West Milford senior to perform with New Sussex Symphony

Shayla McPhee a senior at West Milford High School and winner of the Karen Pinoci Young Artist Competition, will perform with the New Sussex Symphony later this month.

McPhee, a French horn player, is the first brass musician to win the five-year-old competition and will receive a $500 prize.

The performance will take place at the orchestra’s Family Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Children 12 and under will receive free admission. The one-hour concert, which has no intermission, is designed to introduce young audiences to orchestral music.

Music Director Jordan Brown will guide attendees through musical concepts, including the difference between noise and music, as the orchestra performs six short works ranging from Beethoven to a recent Oscar nominee for Best Song.

Also performing will be beginning string students from Helen Morgan School, along with students from the Faith Center for the Arts and the Crescendo Suzuki Violin Studio. The young musicians will play three pieces on their own before joining the full orchestra for Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King.”