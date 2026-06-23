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West Milford seniors graduate
West Milford. West Milford senior class graduates.
denise von wilke
West Milford High
/
| 23 Jun 2026 | 04:56
The West Milford High school band plays.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Salutatorian Anna Youngren speaks.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Valedictorian Brenna traverso speaks.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Ava Brock, senior class communications liaison; and Sarah Wardlaw at the podium.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
Confetti falls from the gym ceiling.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
West Milford graduates throw their caps in the air in celebration.
(
Photo: Denise von Wilke
)
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