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West Milford seniors graduate

West Milford. West Milford senior class graduates.

West Milford High /
| 23 Jun 2026 | 04:56
    The West Milford High school band plays.
    The West Milford High school band plays. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Salutatorian Anna Youngren speaks.
    Salutatorian Anna Youngren speaks. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Valedictorian Brenna traverso speaks.
    Valedictorian Brenna traverso speaks. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Ava Brock, senior class communications liaison; and Sarah Wardlaw at the podium.
    Ava Brock, senior class communications liaison; and Sarah Wardlaw at the podium. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Confetti falls from the gym ceiling.
    Confetti falls from the gym ceiling. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    West Milford graduates throw their caps in the air in celebration.
    West Milford graduates throw their caps in the air in celebration. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)