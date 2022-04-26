West Milford to observe World Prayer Day

With a troubled world suffering innumerable problems in 2022, people in West Milford will have the opportunity to join those in 170 nations across the world who unite in prayer.

On May 5, two local observances are scheduled. The first gathering to pray together is at Veteran’s Park (adjacent to the West Milford municipal building) at noon. Then at 7 p.m. there will be prayer and a worship service at the 9/11 Memorial Park (in front of the municipal building.) The evening event will include music featuring vocalists and musicians from the community.

This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us.” It is based on Colossians 2:6-7 with the theme set against the background of an inspiring painting created exclusively for the National Day of Prayer by renowned Christian artist Ron Di Cianni. The painting shows God’s people joining his angels in exalting him.

Established in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman, the National Day of Prayer has been recognized by all presidents of the nation annually. Through it citizens of the United States are called upon to pray. New Jersey was the first state in the union to recognize by law the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer.