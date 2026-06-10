West Milford Woman’s Club distributes annual donations to community groups

The Woman’s Club of West Milford recently distributed its annual donations to a wide range of local organizations and community programs.

Donations were presented to six fire departments, the ambulance company, the American Legion, the Search and Rescue team, the West Milford Public Library, Wallisch Estate, the West Milford Museum, the Special Olympics team and four local food pantries.

The club also awarded scholarships to four high school seniors and funded summer camp at Bubbling Springs for two children. Additional donations were made to the New Jersey Seeing Eye puppy-raising program and the West Milford Animal Shelter.

Club members said the funds were raised through their fundraising efforts over the past year. Their largest fundraiser, Victorian Christmas at Ringwood Manor, was canceled because of construction at the manor, requiring the organization to increase fundraising efforts throughout the year to continue supporting local groups.

The Woman’s Club of West Milford is a volunteer organization that supports civic, educational and charitable causes in the community.