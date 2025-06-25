Woman’s Club donates to many groups

The Woman’s Club of West Milford recently distributed its annual donations to local fire and emergency groups, high school students, food pantries and other organizations.

Donations were given to six fire departments, two ambulance companies, the American Legion, the Search & Rescue team, the West Milford Public Library, the West Milford Museum, the Special Olympics team and four local food pantries.

The club also awarded scholarships to four high school students and paid for summer camp at Bubbling Springs for four children.

In addition, donations were given to the Seeing Eye puppy-raising program and the West Milford Animal Shelter Society.

The money came from the club’s annual Victorian Christmas at Ringwood Manor fundraiser.

For information about joining the club, call 201-675-3527.