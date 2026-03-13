West Milford Woman’s Club donates Easter baskets to local food pantries

The West Milford Woman’s Club recently prepared eight Easter baskets under the direction of Chairwoman Chris Witt.

The baskets were donated to the four local food pantries to benefit families in need.

The project was organized through the club’s “Advocacy for Children” department, which focuses on supporting programs and initiatives that assist children and families in the community.

Officials said the effort reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to service and helping local residents during the holiday season.