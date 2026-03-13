x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

West Milford Woman’s Club donates Easter baskets to local food pantries

West Milford. The West Milford Woman’s Club prepared eight Easter baskets for local food pantries to support needy families as part of its Advocacy for Children program.

news /
| 13 Mar 2026 | 04:02
    West Milford Woman’s Club donates Easter baskets to local food pantries
    West Milford Woman’s Club donates Easter baskets to local food pantries

The West Milford Woman’s Club recently prepared eight Easter baskets under the direction of Chairwoman Chris Witt.

The baskets were donated to the four local food pantries to benefit families in need.

The project was organized through the club’s “Advocacy for Children” department, which focuses on supporting programs and initiatives that assist children and families in the community.

Officials said the effort reflects the club’s ongoing commitment to service and helping local residents during the holiday season.