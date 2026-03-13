West Milford Woman’s Club donates Easter baskets to local food pantries

Girls who attended the Citizenship Institute at Douglas College, representing West Milford Women’s Club in 1968 were guests at the women’s first fall meeting that year at West Milford Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. From left are Florence Fredericks, a long-time teacher in the local school district and Education Department Chair for the Women’s Club, Rae Wagner, Lorraine Studt and Nan Manus, Chair of the Youth Conservation Department and wife of wife of West Milford Presbyterian Church Minister Rev. Albert Manus. (
Photo by Ann Genader)