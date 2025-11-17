West Milford Women’s Club to host Christmas market

The West Milford Women’s Club will host its annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Nov. 29, at the Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market will feature about 15 local artisan vendors offering unique gifts and crafts. Santa Claus will be available for photos and visits from noon to 2 p.m.

Holiday music will be provided by members of the high school Highlander Band from noon to 2 p.m., followed by performances from the West Milford Players from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. showcasing songs from their upcoming production.