Westbrook Road work starts

Work on Westbrook Road tentatively is scheduled to begin Thursday, Sept. 11.

Shoulder rehabilitation and paving is planned on Westbrook from about 300 feet west of Ridge Road and Westbrook Park.

The work is expected to take about five days for milling and paving and about five days for related construction work.

Operations likely will be done from about 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. though the hours may vary depending on the work.

Drivers should plan alternate routes and expect delays and changes to traffic patterns during construction.

Berkshire Valley Road

Milling and paving on Berkshire Valley Road (County Road 699) in Jefferson is expected to begin the week of Sept. 22 or Sept. 29 after completion of drainage work now under way.

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The project is from Manor Drive north to the bridge between Jefferson and West Milford.

Preliminary drainage and inlet reconstruction began last week along Berkshire Valley Road. That work is expected to continue for about three weeks, with traffic control provided daily by the Jefferson Township Police Department.

Once drainage work is complete, paving crews will mill and pave shoulders and intersections before starting on the lanes. Four to five police officers will be assigned daily for traffic control.

No full road closures are planned but drivers should anticipate alternating lane closures, traffic shifts and delays.

The work is part of road improvements designed to extend pavement life and improve travel conditions in the area.

For information, call the Morris County Division of Engineering and Transportation at 973-285-6750.