Wildlife rehabilitator to discuss spring pet safety

As wildlife becomes more active in the spring, pets face increased seasonal risks both outdoors and at home.

Nancy Warner, founder of The Last Resort Wildlife Refuge, will discuss local wildlife and safe cohabitation during a program at 7 p.m. March 3 at the West Milford Township Library.

The lecture will cover potential dangers wildlife can pose to pets, how to prevent encounters, parasites and diseases, environmental risks and ways to keep pets safe during the spring and summer months. Warner also will share stories from her work in wildlife rehabilitation.

Warner is a wildlife rehabilitator based in West Milford. Through The Last Resort Wildlife Refuge, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, she and her team provide medical treatment and nursing care to injured animals. The refuge relies on donations and community support to continue its operations.

Warner has assisted with wildlife rescue efforts during natural disasters, including the Jennings Creek fire, and operates a 24-hour wildlife hotline for emergencies throughout New Jersey.