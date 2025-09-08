Work under way on Berkshire Valley Road

Milling and paving on Berkshire Valley Road (County Road 699) in Jefferson is expected to begin the week of Sept. 22 or Sept. 29 after completion of drainage work now under way.

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The project is from Manor Drive north to the bridge between Jefferson and West Milford.

Preliminary drainage and inlet reconstruction began last week along Berkshire Valley Road. That work is expected to continue for about three weeks, with traffic control provided daily by the Jefferson Township Police Department.

Once drainage work is complete, paving crews will mill and pave shoulders and intersections before starting on the lanes. Four to five police officers will be assigned daily for traffic control.

No full road closures are planned but drivers should anticipate alternating lane closures, traffic shifts and delays.

The work is part of road improvements designed to extend pavement life and improve travel conditions in the area.

For information, call the Morris County Division of Engineering and Transportation at 973-285-6750.