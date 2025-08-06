YMCA expands Outdoor Education Center

The YMCA of Montclair launched a renovation and expansion project at its Outdoor Education Center, 131 Germantown Road, West Milford, on July 12.

The project aims to enhance the camp experience and serve the community as a year-round facility.

Board members, donors, staff and West Milford residents gathered to celebrate the launch of the Y’s “Reimagining” campaign to modernize and expand the historic facility.

“This is more than a renovation - it’s a renewal of our promise to serve,” said Buddy Evans, president and chief executive of the YMCA of Montclair. “We are building a welcoming space that reflects the needs of today’s families, seniors, teens and future generations.”

The ceremonial first dig broke ground for the 4,400-square-foot Constable Lodge, which will provide space to expand programs and services to be available year-round.

This space will allow the Y to expand its health and wellness programming.

Features include a fully handicap-accessible facility, the McMullen Family Great Room with multipurpose space and break-out spaces for education and engagement, Rao’s Teaching Kitchen and the Kate Khachaturian nurse’s station.

Construction is expected to continue through 2026.

The ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of the Hara-Koshik Performing Arts Center.

Other improvements include the Turgeon Pavilion and the Fette Environmental Education Center.

“This project is the result of years of planning, listening and believing in what our community deserves,” said Jack Pitts, chief volunteer officer and board chairman.

Major donors include Robert and Barbara Constable, Izumi Hara and Dave Koschik, John and Kristin Fette, the McMullen Family Foundation, Michael and Christine Turgeon, Rao’s Homemade, the Whitehill Foundation, Milner Technologies, Terrance and Charlene Connelly, Jacob Maurits Hudig, and Kate and Armen Khachaturian.