2 soccer teams win titles

Two West Milford Soccer Club teams won titles in the Morris County Youth Soccer Association (MCYSA) Cup tournament June 14.

The West Milford Thunder defeated Hackettstown Juventus, 2-0.

The West Milford Highlanders Black beat the Vernon Youth Soccer Vikings, 3-1.

“We are incredibly proud of both the Thunder and the Highlanders Black,” said Juan Patino, the club president.

“These players have worked incredibly hard all season, and their dedication and sportsmanship truly shone today. This is a fantastic achievement for the club and a testament to the commitment of our coaches, players and families.”