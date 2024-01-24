Bowling team has 5-5 record

Many factors are important to success on the bowling lanes, and enthusiasm certainly is one of them.

The West Milford High School girls and boys bowling teams have four captains who lead with enthusiasm.

Michael McCloskey, Roberto Sanchez, Mia Harrison and Rebecca Sledge, all seniors, are the captains of the Highlanders.

“I chose these bowlers as captains because they have all been dedicated as long as I’ve been coaching the team,’’ head coach Alex Caillie said. “They have improved over all the years I’ve been there, and they show respect for me, each other and the game.“

McCloskey achieved a huge goal: placing first in both high game and high series for boys Jan. 12 in the Passaic County Coaches Association (PCCA) Tournament at Bowler City in Hackensack.

Sanchez has achieved higher highs, consistently breaking into 200s for his games.

Harrison has been very consistent, missing a third-place medal for high girls series by a mere 30 pins in the PCCA tournament.

Sledge continues to improve her average, with some high games near 200.

“There are several reasons why the captains have been able to reach a high set of goals thus far this season,” Caillie said.

“I think most importantly, mental focus is an area everyone has improved. Hitting the reset button after a bad ball is pivotal, and these captains are capable of doing that. Keeping emotions in check will improve every ball thrown.’’

All four leaders help guide their teammates in positive ways.

“These captains are good at keeping positivity up and even giving some pointers,’’ the coach said. “They have obtained a clearer understanding of the game and are able to make their own adjustments as well as see adjustments to be made in others.’’

West Milford has an overall record of 5-5 with a mark of 2-3 in the Big North Conference Independence Division.

On Monday, Jan. 29, the Highlanders have a home Independence Division match against Wayne Hills.

“Everyone who signed up has brought something to the team, whether it was for a few practices or the whole season,’’ Caillie said.

“Jaden Foster has been a staple for the varsity team, while Glenn Dowson was called on for many games and tournaments at the varsity level. Diego Urena and Ezekiel Pena improved immensely through practice and games on JV and are ready to continue to improve for next year.’’