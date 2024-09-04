Boys soccer team looking to improve

Leading scorer senior MacKenzie Landon (two goals, four assists) returns as the West Milford High School boys soccer team looks to improve on its 5-12-1 record last year.

Other returnees include seniors Lorenzo Andrade (two goals), Brayden Primavera (one goal) and Cole Stillman (three goals, one assist) and juniors Nick Bognar (five assists), Noah Christian (two goals, two assists) and goalies Donovan Ford and Dominic Lenoir.

The Highlanders will open their season at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at home against Hawthorne before hosting Fair Lawn at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9.

Here’s a look at other West Milford sports teams’ upcoming schedules:

Girls soccer

Sara Wardlaw (10 goals, four assists) and Lindsay Wittner (eight goals, four assists) are back for the Highlanders from last year’s team that went 5-12.

Other returning players include seniors Dylan Preziosi (three goals, one assist), Sarah Benowitz (one goal), Katie Ralicki (one goal, one assist) and Jordin Turre (three goals, one assist) and sophomores Catherine Coyle (three goals, two assists) and Madison Tenhoeve (one goal).

The Highlanders are slated to open their season with a road contest at Fair Lawn at 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Girls tennis

West Milford, which opened its season at Indian Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 4, will look to improve on last year’s 7-8 finish.

Two more road contests - at Wayne Valley at 4 p.m. Sept. 6 and at Fair Lawn at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 9 - follow before the Highlanders play their first home match against Lakeland at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Seniors Kaila Rose (first singles) and Leah Norton (second singles) return from last season.

Girls volleyball

The Highlanders are set to open their 2024 season at Indian Hills at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 9.

West Milford went 11-10 last fall under head coach Jason Desverney and will return a strong senior class, including Sarah Rottenberg, Ally Gruber, Julia Sabyan, Hailey Gruenler and Lindsey DeLorenzo.

After playing Indian Hills, the Highlanders will play at Wayne Valley at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 11 before playing host to Wayne Hills at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Cross country

The West Milford boys and girls squads will open their respective seasons against Warwick Valley in Warwick, N.Y., beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 7.