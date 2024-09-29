Boys soccer team ties with Wayne Hills

Noah Christian scored off a feed from Nick Bognar in the second half to help the West Milford High School boys soccer team earn a 1-1 tie against Wayne Hills at home Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28.

The Highlanders received four saves in net from goalie Dominic Lenoir.

West Milford (6-1-1) had defeated Passaic, 1-0, on Thursday, Sept. 26 as Julian Pierre headed in a corner kick from Bognar in the 60th minute. Donovan Ford made three saves to earn the shutout.

West Milford is seeded fifth for the Passaic County Tournament and received a bye into the first round that will be held Friday, Oct. 4 in West Milford.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared recently:

Cross country

Ciara Clinton placed second with a time of 19:21.40 and was followed by Amanda Harvey (fourth place in 19:32.20) and Brenna Traverso (seventh in 20.29) to lead the West Milford girls at The College of New Jersey High School XC Invite on Sept. 21 at the Green Lane Fields in Ewing.

The boys were paced by Evan Lynch (16th place in 18:02.70), Matteo Balestrieri (28th in 18:48.70), Massimo Balestrieri (30th in 18:51.60), Cameron Piecuch (46th in 19:49.90), Tyler Meier (47th in 19:50.90), Brody Scully (48th in 19:57.60), Ben Torres (50th in 20:01.60), Michael Tooey (60th in 21:18.40), Brendan Coscia (63rd in 21:27.20), Nicolas Patino (68th in 21:40.20) and Benjamin Gray (23:58.70).

Other finishers included Lola Novak (33rd place in 24:51.10), Elise Easter (36th in 25:12.50), Willa Zachar (43rd in 26:09.30), Sophie Ferris (47th in 26:29.20), Selma Saydam (51st in 26:52.20), Sydney West (53rd in 27:14.00), Sarah Herwig (59th in 29:09.90) and Althea Edelstein (61st in 29:59.50).

Girls soccer

Sara Wardlaw and Madison Tenhoeve each scored in the second half to lift the Highlanders to a 2-0 home win over Passaic there Sept. 26.

Caitlin Murphy made eight saves to post her second shutout of the fall.

West Milford (4-3-1) earned the fourth seed for the Passaic County Tournament and received a bye into the quarterfinal round, which will be played Saturday, Oct. 12 in West Milford.

Field hockey

Brodie Loveland scored twice, Julia Plewa added a goal and an assist, and Ava Scrimenti doled out two assists to fuel undefeated West Milford’s 3-0 victory over Wayne Valley there Friday afternoon, Sept. 27.

Emmeline Kreutzer didn’t have to face a shot to record her fourth straight shutout and eighth this fall.

The team (9-0) was scheduled to play at Pompton Lakes at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Girls tennis

Cassandra Rubinsky at first singles and the second doubles team of Julia Meyer-Pflug and Sonja Kleinfelder each won by straight sets and Emma Carson (second doubles), Natalie Mulholland (third singles) and Kaila Rose and Leah Norton (first doubles) each won by forfeit as West Milford defeated Paterson Kennedy, 5-0, at home Sept. 20.

The Highlanders (5-4) will play host to Passaic Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

Girls volleyball

Hailey Gruenler (10 assists, two digs, one ace), Jenaya LaPlaca (four digs, one ace), Skylar Locke (four digs), Julia Sabyan (five digs), Kailyn Schweighart (three aces), Sienna Franklin (two kills, one dig, one assist, one ace), Victoria Van Tassel (three blocks, one kill, one dig), Alexa Fritz (eight kills, one block, one dig, one ace), Alyssa Krol (one kill), Kaitlyn Clarke (one kill, one block), Ally Gruber (one kill, one block, two digs, one assist) and Lindsey DeLorenzo (one kill, one block, one assist) led West Milford to a 25-13, 25-16 victory over Passaic at home Sept. 27.

The Highlanders (3-5) will play at Wayne Hills at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.