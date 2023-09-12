Boys soccer team wins opener, 2-1

Junior Lorenzo Andrade scored a goal in each half and goalie Dominic Lenoir anchored the defense with a five-save performance to lift the West Milford High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 season-opening victory over Passaic Valley on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9 in Little Falls.

Andrade, who had one goal a year ago for the Highlanders, gave the Highlanders a 1-0 lead and added another after the break to seal the decision.

West Milford is scheduled to play host to Parsippany at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 before playing at Fair Lawn at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

Here is how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Girls soccer

Sara Wardlaw and Dylan Preziosi each scored twice to power West Milford to a 4-0 victory over Passaic Valley in its season-opener Sept. 9 at home.

Tiffany Vargas, Catherine Coyle and Kailey Maskerines each registered an assist for the Highlanders, who were set to play host to Mount Olive at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 and Fair Lawn at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 18.

Field hockey

West Milford, which was set to play at Wayne Hills on Monday, Sept. 11, also is slated to play at Kittatinny at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

Returning to this year’s squad is senior goalie Samantha Krautheim, an All-Group 2, Third Team selection last year, as well as seniors Hayley Allwood (11 goals, nine assists), Amelia Pilatowski (one goal, 12 assists) and Avery Vacca (five goals, eight assists) and junior Lily Kreutzer (six goals, 11 assists).

Girls tennis

West Milford suffered two losses at home in its first two matches of the season.

The Highlanders were bested by Wayne Valley (5-0) on Sept. 5 and by Passaic Tech (5-0) on Sept. 6.

The team, led by Cassandra Rubinsky (first singles), Allison Stein (second singles), Melissa Comune (third singles), Kaila Rose and Bozhena Plotytsya (first doubles), and Leah Norton and Lilly Rodek (second doubles), is scheduled to play host to High Point at 4 p.m. Sept. 15.

Girls volleyball

In its opening match of the season, West Milford dropped a hard-fought 23-25, 30-28, 27-25 decision to Ramsey there Sept. 8.

The Highlanders were paced by Caitlyn DeFreese (six digs), Amanda O’Brien (four digs, three assists, two kills), Skyler Ribitzki (11 kills, four digs, three assists), Skylar Locke (two digs), Olivia Phillips (one ace, one dig), Sarah Rottenberg (two kills, two assists, one dig), Hailey Gruenler (nine assists, one ace, one dig), Julia Sabyan (six digs, two assists), Emma Garcia (20 digs, seven aces, five assists, one kill), Alexa Fritz (six kills, two digs) and Ally Gruber (38 assists, four digs, one ace).

Ribitzki also celebrated the 300th kill of her career.

West Milford is slated to play host to Mahwah at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14.