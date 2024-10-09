Clinton places 9th in cross country race

Ciara Clinton placed ninth overall with a time of 19:56.00 to lead the West Milford High School girls cross country squad, and Evan Lynch clocked a time of 18:56.00, good for 55th place in the boys race at the Shore Coaches Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Holmdel Park.

Also placing in the top 60 for the girls on the 5,000-meter course were Amanda Harvey (14th place in 20:34.00) and Brenna Traverso (33rd in 21:56.00).

Other sub-20:00 place-winners for the boys included Massimo Balestrieri (58th place in 19:01.00), Matteo Balestrieri (61st in 19:03.00) and Tyler Meier (89th in 19:45.00).

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Noah Christian and Landon MacKenzie each scored in the first half as fifth-seeded West Milford built a two-goal lead and hung on for a 2-1 victory over 13th-seeded Lakeland in the opening round of the Passaic County Tournament at home Friday afternoon, Oct. 4.

The Highlanders (8-1-1) are slated to play at fourth-seeded Passaic in a PCT quarterfinal Saturday, Oct. 12.

Donovan Ford (six saves) and Dominic Lenoir (three saves) keyed the West Milford defense.

Girls soccer

Lindsay Wittner scored off a feed from Delaney Piecuch, but the Highlanders bowed to Paramus at home Wednesday, Oct. 2.

West Milford (4-4-1) was seeded fourth for the Passaic County Tournament and received a bye into the quarterfinal round, where it will play host to fifth-seeded Passaic Tech on Oct. 12.

Field hockey

West Milford, ranked No. 19 in the state, suffered its first loss of the season when it dropped a 3-2 decision at Pompton Lakes on Oct. 2.

Addyson Seidner and Laurel Space each scored for the Highlanders (10-1), with Ava Scrimenti and Lily Kreutzer each adding an assist.

Girls tennis

Cassandra Rubinsky (first singles), Emma Carson (second singles), Natalie Muholland (third singles), Leah Norton and Kaila Rose (first doubles), and Chloe Gunther and Jenifer Zheng (second doubles) all won in straight sets as West Milford shut out Passaic Valley, 5-0, at home Oct. 4.

West Milford (7-5) will play host to Paterson Eastside at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

Girls volleyball

West Milford snapped a two-match losing streak by earning a 25-22, 25-17 victory over Clifton at home Oct. 4.

The Highlanders were steered by Julia Sabyan (11 digs), Sienna Franklin (eight digs, two aces), Hailey Gruenler (10 assists, four digs, one kill), Alexa Fritz (six kills, six digs, one ace), Ally Gruber (four digs, three assists, two aces, one kill), Skylar Locke (five digs) and Jenaya LaPlaca (two digs, one kill).

West Milford (4-7) was set to play host to Passaic Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.