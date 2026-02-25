Clinton’s fourth-place finish leads West Milford at Group 2 championships

Ciara Clinton placed fourth in the 3,000-meter run in a time of 10:58.65 to lead West Milford at the NJSIAA Group 2 Championships on Saturday afternoon at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

Noah Diodonet placed 17th in the 400-meter dash in a time of 53.77 to pace the West Milford boys. Jonathan Andrade clocked a time of 8.40 in the prelims of the 55-meter hurdles but did not qualify for the finals.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Highlanders (7-17) were seeded 13th for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and were scheduled to play at fourth-seeded Mahwah on Tuesday, Feb. 24, in a first round game.

On Feb. 17, Sarah Benowitz totaled 17 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals, Sara Wardlaw added 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists and Delaney Piecuch collected 11 points, one rebound, five assists and five steals to pace a 49-36 victory over Passaic Valley in Little Falls.

Boys Basketball

The Highlanders closed out their 2025-26 season with an 84-46 loss to Fair Lawn on Thursday night at home.

West Milford (6-20) was led this winter by Josh Moreno, Blake Tyburczy, Logan Deaver, John DelVecchio and Marcus Caines.

Wrestling

The Highlanders will take part in the NJSIAA District 2 Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 28, as the Individual portion of the 2025-26 wrestling season begins.

West Milford will compete along with Don Bosco Prep, Jefferson Township, Kittatinny, Lakeland, Newton, North Warren, Sparta, Vernon and Wallkill Valley.

The top three place-winners in each weight class advance to the Region 1 tournament in West Milford on March 6-7.

There, the top four place-winners at each weight class advance to the NJSIAA State Tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City March 12-14.