East Arm Rowing Club’s ‘Learn to Row’ program finishes with Sullivan Cup Regatta

Twenty teams took to the water on Sunday, June 5 to compete in the Sullivan Cup Regatta as the culmination of a six week Learn to Row program sponsored by the East Arm Rowing Club (EARC). Participants registered individually or as a team and were paired with a coach for six one-hour sessions on the water, culminating in the fun 500-meter race.

Participants were taught the mechanics of taking a stroke, balancing the boat, carrying the shell, and boating safety. There were four categories: a women’s crew of at least four participants, and mixed crew of at least four, a women’s crew of at least eight, and a mixed crew of at least eight, each with their own captain.

“From the first practice, this crew arrived excited, focused and committed to learning how to row,” stated Katy Glover, coach of the women’s 4+ category winning boat. “The team just gelled, pushed themselves to the limit, and left it all out on the racecourse.”

The winning crews, along with their race times, are listed below:

Women’s 4+ (2:11.4): Courtney Britt, Theresa Taborda, Catherin Hart, and Christine Javenes. The team was coxed by Katy Glover, and sponsored by Cucciniello Landscaping.

Mixed 4+ (2:30.0): Jennifer Hahulski, Taylor Arruda, Tina Schwartz, and Brian McCabe. The team was coxed by Steve Schermerhorn, and sponsored by Aspire Financial Coaching.

Women’s 8+ (2:09.7): Terri Drexler, Altagarcia Taudel, April Lowe, Lori Marchiafava, Libby Young, Jess Snyder, Lea Manitaras, and Hunter Lee. The team was coxed by Dominic Kraetschmer, and sponsored by Jersey Paddleboards.

Mixed 8+ (2:03.9): Vickki Garby, Ken Garby, Linda Bradler, Kathleen Penland, Juan Oelofse, Elizabeth Oelofse, Margaret Reznik, and John Reznik. The team was coxed by Jim Cody, and sponsored by Green Team Realty.

“Current East Arm members are proud to carry on the mission of our founding members to promote the sport of rowing,” stated Cate Cody, Learn to Row chairwoman. “It takes a lot of teamwork to introduce the sport of rowing to this many individuals. We are fortunate to have founding members, Simon Haysom and Stan Goodman, continuing to coach new teams as well as other club members donating their time to share their expertise in a sport we all love.”

Jim Cody, president of East Arm Rowing Club, expressed his gratitude to Timberlake Estates LLC for use of the venue, the Greenwood Lake Police Department, and the cooperation of the community for their support in the successful execution of the regatta.

Additional sponsors were the American Legion, Bob Verblaauw Construction LLC, Cacioppo Electric Inc, CJAM Holding LLC, Dirt Magazine, Glazer Promos, Greenwood Lake Garden Center, Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital, Harvest Moon Health & Nutrition, Orange Physical Therapy, Simon Haysom Attorneys LLC, Ski Haven Marine LLC, The Journey, The Back Care Center, UN Sustainable Development Goals, Warwickinfo.net, and Warwick Valley Financial Advisors.

To learn more about EARC, including membership, corporate team building, and sponsorship, email info@eastarm.org, or visit eastarm.org.