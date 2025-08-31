x
Falcons lose to High Point, 35-17

OAK RIDGE. Braedan Cummings makes two touchdowns for Jefferson and Jack Reed kicks a 30-yard field goal.

Oak Ridge /
| 31 Aug 2025 | 06:10
    <b>High Point plays Jefferson there Saturday, Aug. 30. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    Falcons lose to High Point, 35-17
    <b>The Jefferson Township High School football team runs onto its home field for the season opener against High Point.</b>
High Point Regional High School defeated Jefferson Township High School, 35-17, in the season opener Saturday, Aug. 30 in Oak Ridge.

After a 30-yard field goal by the Falcons’ Jack Reed in the first quarter, the Wildcats scored five touchdowns in the game.

Giovoughny Dureny made the first one on a three-yard run but the kick failed. Joey Elko then scored on a 44-yard run and Jerron Martress ran the ball in for two extra points, bringing the score to 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Jerry Empirio scored on a two-yard run and Martress on a five-yard run with Jacob Woods kicking both extra points.

In the fourth quarter, Jayden Ruplall scored on a 33-yard run and Woods kicked the extra point.

Braedan Cummings made two touchdowns on short runs for Jefferson in the third and fourth quarters. Reed kicked the extra points.

Jefferson will play West Milford there Friday, Sept. 5.