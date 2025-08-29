West Milford defeats Paramus, 44-13

The West Milford High School football team beat Paramus, 44-13, in its season opener Thursday, Aug. 28.

Chase Tyburczy made two touchdowns for the Highlanders: on a 51-yard run in the second quarter and on a 31-yard run in the third quarter.

Jeffrey Papienuk scored on a 32-yard run in the first quarter and Mason Laneve on a 46-yard pass from quarterback Aydin Deane in the second quarter.

Also scoring for West Milford were Deane and Patrick Foley.

Braden Amundson kicked a 40-yard field goal and five extra points.

Paramus scored twice in the fourth quarter.

Tyburczy and Papienuk each rushed for a total of 119 yards and Deane for 61 yards.