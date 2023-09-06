Fall sports seasons begin

While the West Milford High School football team (1-1) prepares for its third game of the season against Demarest at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at home, the rest of the sports teams get their seasons under way this week.

Here is a look at their upcoming schedules:

Field hockey

Goalie Samantha Krautheim, an All-Group 2, Third Team selection as a junior, returns for her senior campaign this year as the Highlanders look to improve on last year’s excellent 18-3 mark.

Seniors Hayley Allwood (11 goals, nine assists), Amelia Pilatowski (one goal, 12 assists) and Avery Vacca (five goals, eight assists) and junior Lily Kreutzer (six goals, 11 assists) are the top returning scorers for head coach Krista Provost.

West Milford will open its season at Ramsey at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 before playing at Wayne Hills at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. The first home game will be Wednesday, Sept. 13, when the Highlanders play host to Passaic Tech at 4 p.m.

Last year saw West Milford win its first 13 games before bowing to Pompton Lakes, 2-1, in the Passaic County Tournament championship game. The team also reached the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament, where its season concluded in a 1-0 loss to Hackettstown.

Boys soccer

The Highlanders were slated to play host to DePaul on Thursday, Sept. 7 before playing at Passaic Valley at noon Saturday, Sept. 9.

A year ago, West Milford finished 8-12 but did well to go 5-3 in its final eight games.

Sophomore Nick Bognar (three goals, six assists) and junior MacKenzie Landon (four goals) are the top returning scorers for head coach Ray Ferriola.

Girls soccer

West Milford, with first-year head coach Nicole Gwinnett taking the reins, will open its 2023 campaign at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 with a home game against Passaic Valley before playing at Lakeland at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Highlanders return senior goalie Madison Trout, who made 200 saves a year ago, and junior Lindsay Wittner, who collected 14 goals and four assists, during the team’s 10-10 season last year.

Girls tennis

The season beganTuesday, Sept. 5 with a road match at Wayne Valley. West Milford was slated to play host to Passaic Valley on Monday, Sept. 11 and Wayne Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Both games are at 4 p.m.

The Highlanders finished 8-8 a year ago, qualifying for the NJSIAA sectional tournament.

Senior Allison Stein and Melissa Comune and junior Cassandra Rubinsky return from last season’s squad.

Girls volleyball

West Milford will get its 2023 season under way at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 8 at Ramsey before playing host to Passaic Valley at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

The Highlanders went 11-11 last season, reaching the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament, where they were edged by Wayne Valley, 2-1.

Seniors Emma Garcia, Skyler Ribitzki and Jennifer Scala and junior Julia Sabyan are the top returning players for head coach Jason DesVerney.