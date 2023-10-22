Field hockey team loses in PCT finals

West Milford High School’s bid for its first Passaic County Tournament field hockey championship in six seasons fell just short Saturday afternoon, Oct. 21 as the team dropped a 2-1 decision to top-seeded Pompton Lakes at Passaic Tech in Wayne.

The title is the third straight and 17th overall for Pompton Lakes (16-2), which is ranked No. 20 in the state.

West Milford, which bowed to Pompton Lakes, 2-1, a year ago, was seeking its fifth PCT crown and first since 2017.

After three scoreless periods Saturday, Pompton Lakes got on the board with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Highlanders knotted the game, 1-1, when Hayley Allwood scored off a penalty corner with 3:04 left.

Krista Lilienthal then provided the game-winner when she scored on a post-buzzer penalty corner. She also had scored the game-winner in the fourth against West Milford in last year’s final.

The Highlanders fell to 12-2-2 with the loss and saw their eight-game unbeaten streak (6-0-2) snapped in the process.

Their last loss was a 4-3 setback in overtime to Pompton Lakes at home Oct. 3.

West Milford is scheduled to play host to Dwight Englewood at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

Here’s how other West Milford sports teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Landon MacKenzie and John Biegel each scored, and Richie Gomez made five saves in goal as West Milford snapped its three-game losing streak with a 2-1 overtime victory over Highland Park on Saturday at home.

MacKenzie now has two goals and four assists to lead the team in scoring as the Highlanders improved to 5-11-1 with the win.

Girls soccer

West Milford bowed to Cedar Grove, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon at home.

The Highlanders (5-11) are seeking to snap their five-game losing streak when they travel to Wayne Valley on Monday, Oct. 23.

Sara Wardlaw (nine goals, four assists) and Lindsay Wittner (eight goals, four assists) lead West Milford in scoring.

Girls tennis

West Milford improved to 6-7 with a 5-0 victory over Paterson Eastside on Oct. 17 at home.

Kaila Rose (first singles), Leah Norton (second singles), Lilly Rodek (third singles), Bozhena Plotytsya and Emma Carson (first doubles), and Julie Carlino and Finola Gordon (second doubles) each prevailed.

Girls volleyball

The Highlanders earned a 26-24, 25-18 victory over DePaul on Oct. 18 in Wayne.

West Milford (10-8) was led by Skyler Ribitzki (eight digs, six kills, two aces), Emma Garcia (11 digs, one ace), Ally Gruber (10 assists, five digs, one ace), Sarah Rottenberg (two kills, two digs, one block, two aces), Julia Sabyan (five digs), Hailey Gruenler (one ace), Lindsey DeLoerenzo (two blocks, one kill), Caitlyn DeFreese (three digs), Alexa Fritz (two kills, two digs, one block) and Kaitlyn Clarke (two kills).