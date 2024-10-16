Field hockey team’s record 13-1

The West Milford High School field hockey team’s record is 13-1 so far this season.

The Highlanders, who will face Lakeland in the Passaic County Tournament semifinals Saturday, Oct. 19, are led by a trio of senior captains: Vivian Sirnik, Lily Kreutzer and Laurel Space.

“Our team has always done a team vote when deciding which players are deserving to be given the title of captain,’’ head coach Krista Provost said. “It’s a tradition that we started almost two decades ago and continue to do.”

Each player and coach has a vote.

“It’s important for the athletes to have a say because they’re the ones who are working with the girls on the field and have a better insight as to which players can handle that leadership role while the coaches have a stronger pulse on the athletes and their abilities off the field,” Provost said.

Each of the captains has made her presence felt on the field.

As of early October, “Lily has 10 goals and 11 assists, which is better than she ended last season,’’ the coach said. “Vivian and Laurel continue to do tremendous things in the backfield as our low midfielder and left back. A game has not passed without the officials commenting on those two players and their abilities to deny our opponent’s entrance into the defensive zone.“

Space was named by NJ.com as defensive player of the week and the WMHS Athlete of the Week a few weeks ago, Provost pointed out.

“As a collective unit, these three girls are doing a wonderful job reading the team’s emotions and helping the coaches make decisions as far as positions go as well as team events.

“The three girls are extremely mature and seem to really understand what it takes to get things done. For example, we recently painted the shed at our field, and the girls went above me on making sure everybody had paint brushes, plastic bags for afterwards with the paint brushes, old shirts to wear, everything.

“I know it’s a silly thing, but it just demonstrates that the girls are beyond their years and really know what it takes to do things.’’

The three captains have improved their skills this year.

“From the beginning of the season to now, I have seen these girls getting confidence in their role as the team leaders,’’ Provost said. “Our record currently is 13-1 and I know that would not be possible without them leading the team through the wins as well as lifting us up during the loss.

A team goal this season is to reach the county final championship and win the county title.

“We’ve gone to the county finals the past two seasons in a row, and these three players have played in both of those games so they know what it takes,” Provost said.

“I believe that is a key part to their success with their teammates, their experience in the high-stakes game and their understanding of what they need to do and what they need the team to do in order to get there.”

The captains fully support their teammates, she noted.

“A few weeks ago, some of our junior athletes were struggling with confidence and some basic positioning. Prior to an early Saturday morning practice at 8 a.m., the captains asked the girls if they would want to meet up ahead of time around 7 to get in some extra reps and work them through it.

“It was pretty cool when the entire team showed up for the 8 a.m. practice and saw the captains getting in an early session with some of the players that needed a little help. The best part about that was the confidence boost my players received that morning.

“Looking back, I think that was a turning point for my junior athletes because they’ve been very consistent since that time, and I know once they realize the captains have their backs and made them motivated and confident within themselves.’’

The Highlanders are scheduled to host a tough Ramsey team on Thursday, Oct. 24.

“Brodie Loveland, starting forward, is currently leading the team with goals, 20, and has three assists,’’ Provost said. “As of last week, she was leading in the county as well.

“She has done exceptionally well for us this season and in our high-stakes games when she receives the ball, I feel like everybody gets excited knowing that she’s going to do something with it out on the field.

“She’s confident in her moves, a true team player who passes the ball to her teammates and really just wants what’s best for the program as a whole.“

Senior Julia Reilly is like the team mom, the coach said. “She’s prepared for anything and everything and brings a smile to the team when needed.

“Emme Kreutzer, sophomore goalie, is new to the goal this season but is doing whatever she can to quickly catch up to that varsity level and learn the position. She brings the spunk and the spark and it’s exactly what our team needs, and she’s also been doing an outstanding job in the goal, only allowing six goals in so far this season.

“I have a list of junior athletes who have helped our team earn our 13 wins so far this season, and I know they are going to come back super competitive next season, which makes me so excited: Addy Seidner, Ava Scrimenti, Sarah Comune, Sam Ryba and Ava Brock.

“Julia Plewa, sophomore, has been very consistent earning herself the starting position as our high forward. Our two freshmen athletes, Gianna White and Addy Tyburczy, are learning a lot of important skill sets from the varsity athletes. While they are young, they are super-athletic and very competitive and are learning the importance of being a team player and setting goals together as a program.’’

Planned Thursday, Oct. 17 is a “Play for the Cure” breast cancer awareness game.

“The program joined up with Minette’s Angels and Skate It Forward! to prepare 50 black drawstring bags that are filled with items that were suggested by women who had breast cancer. Some items include blankets, fuzzy socks, hard candies, adult coloring books, hand sanitizer, hair caps and many more items,” Provost said.

“The team is looking to honor any local women who are breast cancer survivors who would like to be in attendance and recognized at our game on the 17th. If they’re interested, they can contact me via email at westmilfordfh@gmail.com”