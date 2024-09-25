Field hockey team undefeated

West Milford High School’s field hockey team remained undefeated with a 6-0 victory over Westwood at home Friday, Sept. 20.

Brodie Loveland (three goals, one assist), Julia Plewa (one goal, two assists), Addyson Seidner (one goal, two assists), Lily Kreutzer (one goal) and Emmeline Kreutzer (one save) fueled the decision.

West Milford (7-0) has outscored its opposition, 33-2.

The team is led offensively by Loveland (13 goals, three assists), Seidner (four goals, eight assists), Lily Kreutzer (six goals, nine assists) and Plewa (five goals, four assists).

The Highlanders will play at Wayne Valley at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Here’s how other West Milford sports teams fared last week:

Girls soccer

Sara Wardlaw and Lindsay Wittner each scored as the girls soccer team rallied for a 2-2 tie with Lakeland at home Thursday afternoon, Sept. 19.

The Highlanders trailed, 2-0, before Wardlaw converted a feed from Madison Tenhoeve late in the opening half. Wittner then connected for the equalizer after the break.

Caitlin Murphy anchored the West Milford defense with a 10-save effort.

The Highlanders opened the week with a dominant 6-0 decision over Passaic Valley on Monday, Sept. 16, also at home.

Wardlaw and Wittner each had two goals and an assist and Delaney Piecuch also scored twice, with Murphy posting the shutout with one save.

West Milford (3-1-1) was set to play at Passaic at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 before playing at Wayne Hills at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Boys soccer

Landon MacKenzie had a goal and an assist and Chris Orsino also scored to pace West Milford to a 2-1 win over Lakeland there Sept. 19.

Donovan Ford (six saves) and Dominic Lenoir (five saves) starred in net for the Highlanders.

West Milford (4-1) was set to host Passaic at 5 p.m. Sept. 26.

Girls tennis

Cassandra Rubinsky (first singles), Emma Carson (second singles), Natalie Muholland (third singles), Kaila Rose and Leah Norton (first doubles), and Julia Meyer-Pflug and Sonja Kleinfelder (second doubles) each won to pace West Milford to a 5-0 decision over Paterson Kennedy at home Sept. 20.

The Highlanders (5-3) will play host to Fair Lawn at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

Girls volleyball

West Milford earned its first victory of the season - a 26-24, 25-14 decision over Paterson Kennedy - at home Sept. 19.

The Highlanders were led by Jenaya LaPlaca (two digs), Amanda O’Brien (two kills, one dig), Lindsey DeLorenzo (one kill, one dig, one ace), Skylar Locke (nine digs, one kill), Ally Gruber (10 assists, three aces, three digs, three kills, one block), Kaitlyn Clarke (four aces, two blocks, one kill), Alexa Fritz (five kills, four aces, two digs, one block), Alyssa Krol (three digs, two aces, two kills), Hailey Gruenler (three digs, eight assists, two aces), Victoria Van Tassel (two digs, one kill), Julia Sabyan (22 digs), Kailyn Schweighart (three aces, one kill) and Sienna Franklin (four kills, five digs, three aces, two assists).

West Milford (1-4) will play host to Passaic at 5 p.m. Sept. 20.