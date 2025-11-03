Former West Milford athletes shine in college sports

The college sports regular season is winding down and there are local student athletes who are continually making names for themselves in their chosen athletic endeavor.

Spencer Ribitzki (West Milford High School) is a sophomore offensive lineman for the William Paterson University (Wayne) football program this season. Ribitzki competed in all eight regular season games for William Paterson.

Through Nov. 1, the Pioneers collected two overall wins, one of which they earned on their home field and one victory in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). On Saturday, Nov. 15, WPU is scheduled to host Montclair State University in an NJAC contest. Ribitzki is listed as a Physical Education major.

Allison Stein (West Milford High School) is a sophomore on the William Paterson University women’s tennis program this fall season. Stein won four matches in doubles competition and also competed in four singles matches for William Paterson.

Through October, the Pioneers had one team victory, which they earned on their home court. Stein is listed as a Nursing major.

Emma Garcia (West Milford High School) is on the roster as a sophomore Libero for the Ramapo College (Mahwah) women’s volleyball team this year. Garcia competed in each of the first 25 regular season matches for Ramapo and had three kills and four service aces during that time.

Through Nov. 1, the Roadrunners tallied an overall record of 16-9 with a mark of 10-2 on their home court. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) they collected three victories. On Saturday, Nov. 8 the Roadrunners are scheduled to host Baruch College. Garcia is listed as a Psychology major.

Caitlin Murphy (West Milford High School) is freshman goalkeeper for the Kean University (Union) women’s soccer team this season. Murphy played in five of the first 17 regular season games for Kean and had nine saves during that span.

Through October, the Cougars had an overall record of 7-7-3 with a mark of 4-2-2 on their home field. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) they posted two wins and two draws.

Lindsay Wittner (West Milford High School) is on the roster as freshman defender for the Drew University (Madison, NJ) women’s soccer squad this year. Wittner competed in two of the first 17 matches for Drew.

Through October, the Rangers posted six overall victories with four wins on their home field and four wins in the Landmark Conference. Drew competes in the Landmark Conference Championship Tournament this season. Wittner is listed as a Psychology major.