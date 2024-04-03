Girls golf team 4-0 early in season

Before the calendar turned to April, the West Milford High School girls golf team had topped its 2023 victory total.

On Wednesday, March 27, the Highlanders posted a 225-266 decision over Ramsey at the Bowling Green Golf Club in Oak Ridge.

West Milford, which had a 3-12 record a year ago, improved to 4-0 with that win.

The team boasts seniors Shelby Durant, Aubrey Fritz, Hannah Garcia, Avery Vacca and Alison Walker and juniors Caroline Gabel, Bridget Nevin and Dylan Preziosi.

The West Milford boys were scheduled to play Wayne Hills at the Preakness Valley Golf Course in Wayne at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 4.

The roster includes seniors Bryce Clark, Jack Degnan, Anthony Gallione, Michael Johnson, Daniel Krautheim, Andreas La Manna and Darren Provenzano and sophomores Tyler Buck and Nick Locke.

Here is a look at other spring sports teams:

Baseball

Seniors Bryant Carrion Arnaut (seven runs), Charles Cimmino (16 hits, nine runs, seven walks) and Jake Schwarzlow (19 hits, 12 RBI, nine runs) and juniors Chris Timmins (20 hits, 21 runs, eight walks) and Sean Conklin (eight runs, 12 walks) return for the Highlanders, who are seeking to improve on last year’s 4-21 mark.

West Milford was scheduled to play at DePaul at 4:15 p.m. April 4 before playing host to Montclair at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

Softball

Seniors Hayley Allwood (21 hits, 14 RBI, 10 runs, four triples, two home runs), Krista Keller (23 hits, 13 RBI, 10 runs, seven doubles, four home runs), Mia Biancamano (40 hits, 23 runs, 11 RBI, nine doubles, five triples) and Allison Stein (18 hits, 14 RBI, 11 runs, eight doubles); junior Cassy Rubinsky (16 hits, 10 RBI); and sophomore Caitlyn Clarke (17 hits) are all back for head coach Nikki Gwinnett.

West Milford, with a 6-16 record last season, is scheduled to play host to Passaic Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, April 5 before hosting Montville at 11 a.m. April 6.

Boys lacrosse

Senior Nick Lombardo (11 goals, nine assists); juniors Vincent D’Andrea (28 goals, 12 assists) and Jake Kelshaw (13 goals, 13 assists, 105 ground balls); and sophomore goalie Tyler Acanfrio (285 saves) return for this season.

The Highlanders were to play at Kittatinny at 4:30 p.m. April 4 before playing at Tenafly at noon April 6.

Girls lacrosse

The Highlanders are coming off a 14-4 season, which included a perfect 6-0 mark in winning the NJIGLL American South divisional championship under head coach Harry Shortway.

Senior Paige Fava, who had 55 goals and 17 assists a year ago, is just four goals shy of 100 for her career. She returns along with senior Kailey Maskerines (30 goals, 24 assists) and juniors Adison Arciniega (17 goals, five assists), Vivian Sirnik (13 goals, nine assists) and Amanda O’Brien (96 saves).

West Milford will play at Fair Lawn at 4:30 p.m. April 5 before returning home to play host to DePaul at 5 p.m. Monday, April 8.

Boys volleyball

A year ago, West Milford went 15-7 and reached the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 final, where it bowed to Summit, 2-0.

Seniors Kyle Arciniega (98 digs, 76 kills, 17 aces), Andre Christ (115 kills, 56 digs, 23 blocks), Jayden Huber (84 digs, 474 assists), Michael Paulison (111 digs) and Aiden Rosenberg (27 kills, 23 digs) return for this season.

The Highlanders were to play at Wayne Valley at 4:15 p.m. April 4 .

Boys tennis

West Milford will be looking to improve on last season’s 5-14 campaign as it plays host to Wayne Valley at 4:15 p.m. April 4.

Senior Keith Telesmanich and juniors Ognjen Ljusic, Ethan Garcia and Lucas White return for this season.