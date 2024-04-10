Girls lacrosse team beats Fair Lawn

Paige Fava totaled nine goals and one assist, including the 100th goal of her career, in helping to power the West Milford High School girls lacrosse team to a 20-8 victory over Fair Lawn there Friday, April 5.

Fava, a senior attack, now has 108 goals and 37 assists in her four years at the school. A year ago, she totaled 55 goals and 16 assists in helping the Highlanders to a 14-4 record, which included a perfect 7-0 mark in winning the NJIGLL American South championship.

Against Fair Lawn, West Milford also was paced by Kailey Maskerines (two goals, six assists), Sarah Benowitz (four goals, two assists), Adison Arciniega (two goals, one assist), Skyler Ribitzki (one goal), Ashley Czeczuga (one goal), Julia Plewa (one goal) and Allie Rockey (eight saves).

West Milford (1-1) will play at Wayne Valley at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 12.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys lacrosse

Vincent D’Andrea had two goals and an assist; Logan Acanfrio also scored twice; and Jake Kelshaw had a goal, three assists, 12 ground balls and won 10-of-11 faceoffs to pace West Milford to a 7-3 victory over Kittatinny on Thursday, April 4 in Newton.

The Highlanders (1-2) are scheduled to play at Vernon at 6:30 p.m. April 12 before playing at Demarest at noon Saturday, April 13.

Baseball

Kyle Schwarzlow homered and drove in five runs and Jonas Paulino singled twice, drove in a run and scored twice to pace West Milford, which surrendered five runs in the bottom of the seventh as it bowed to DePaul, 10-9, on April 4 in Wayne.

West Milford (0-3) will play host to Paterson Kennedy at 4:30 p.m. April 12.

Softball

Krista Keller went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs; Gia Bonsignore was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run; Casey Rubinsky went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs; Mia Biancamano went 2-for-3 with three runs; and Amber Little was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to power West Milford to a 12-2 victory over Montville on Saturday afternoon, April 6 at home.

West Milford (2-1) will play at Wayne Hills at 4:15 p.m. April 12 and at Lakeland at 7:30 p.m. April 13.

Boys tennis

West Milford (0-1) entered the week seeking its first victory of the season.

The roster consists of Ethan Garcia (first singles), Lucas White (second singles), Keith Telesmanich (third singles), Daniel Chen and Brendan Garcia (first doubles), and Athan Burke and John Parkin (second doubles).

Boys volleyball

West Milford improved to 2-0 with a 25-19, 23-25, 25-18 victory at Wayne Valley on April 4 in Wayne.

The Highlanders were paced by Jayden Huber (33 assists, 10 digs), Andre Christ (10 digs, seven kills, five blocks), Kyle Arciniega (12 digs, six kills), Aiden Rosenberg (eight kills, three digs, three assists, three aces) and Michael Paulison (10 digs, two aces).

Outdoor track

West Milford will take part in the Passaic County Relays beginning at 4 p.m. April 12 at Wayne Hills.