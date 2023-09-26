Girls tennis team wins 3 in a row

After an 0-3 start, the West Milford High School girls tennis team has gotten back to .500 with three straight victories, including a 5-0 decision over DePaul on Friday afternoon, Sept. 22 on the road in Wayne.

All three of the singles players - Allison Stein (first singles), Cassandra Rubinsky (second singles) and Melissa Comune (third singles) - won by straight sets.

The doubles teams of Bozhena Plotytsya and Kaila Rose (first) and Lilly Rodek and Leah Norton (second) each won by forfeit.

West Milford began its winning skein by defeating Passaic Valley, 4-1, on Sept. 15 and Fair Lawn, 4-1, on Sept. 20.

The Highlanders are scheduled to play host to Wayne Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Field hockey

West Milford remained undefeated with a 5-0 victory over Lakeland at home Sept. 22.

Addyson Seidner tallied four goals with Hayley Allwood adding a tally and Avery Vacca assisting twice. Samantha Krautheim earned her third shutout with four saves.

Seidner, a sophomore, leads the team in scoring with six goals and an assist, with Vacca (two goals, seven assists), Allwood (four goals, one assist) and Lily Kreutzer (four goals, one assist) right behind. Krautheim, a senior, has only allowed one goal this season.

West Milford (4-0) is scheduled to play at Wayne Valley at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

Boys soccer

The Highlanders earned a 1-1 tie against Fair Lawn on Monday, Sept. 18 in Fair Lawn.

West Milford (2-3-1) trailed, 1-0, at the half before sophomore Noah Christian converted a pass from junior MacKenzie Landon in the second half. The teams then battled through two scoreless overtime periods.

Sophomore Dominic Lenoir made six saves in goal

Junior Lorenzo Andrade leads the team with two goals, with Landon adding a goal and an assist.

West Milford was set to play host to Indian Hills at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

Girls soccer

The Highlanders suffered a pair of 1-0 losses last week, falling to 1-4 this season.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, West Milford bowed to Fair Lawn at home and, two days later, traveled to Wayne Hills, where it also was edged by one goal.

Senior goalie Madison Trout shined, making seven and nine saves, respectively.

Junior Dylan Preziosi leads the team in scoring with two goals.

West Milford was to play at Indian Hills at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.

Girls volleyball

West Milford’s only win last week was a 2-1 decision over Wayne Hills on the road on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The 25-22, 22-25, 25-15 victory was led by Skyler Ribitzki (11 digs, four aces, seven kills, one assist), Lindsey DeLoerenzo (two kills), Amanda O’Brien (one block), Caitlyn DeFreese (one dig), Sarah Rottenberg (five kills, one block, one dig), Hailey Gruenler (two assists, two aces), Emma Garcia (21 digs, four aces, two kills, one assist), Jennifer Scala (three digs), Kaitlyn Campbell (four digs, one ace, one kill), Alexa Fritz (seven kills, four digs, one ace) and Ally Gruber (18 assists, two digs, one ace).

The Highlanders (3-4) were scheduled to play host to Paterson Eastside at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28.