Highlanders beat Spartans, 3-0

Lily Kreutzer tallied a goal and an assist and Julia Plewa and Brodie Loveland also scored to lift the West Milford High School field hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Sparta there Saturday afternoon, Sept. 14.

The Highlanders also received an assist from Vivian Sirnik and Addyson Seidner and one save from Emmeline Kreutzer as they improved to 4-0 this season.

No teams have scored on West Milford this fall, and it has outscored its opposition, 18-0.

Loveland leads the team in scoring with seven goals and two assists, with Lily Kreutzer adding five goals and five assists. Plewa and Ava Scrimenti each have totaled two goals and two assists.

The Highlanders will play host to Westwood at 4:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

West Milford bounced back from a 1-0 home loss to Fair Lawn on Sept. 9 with a 3-0 victory over Jefferson there Sept. 14.

Julian Pierre had a goal and an assist and Jaxon Eibig and Aramis Nieshalla also found the back of the net for the Highlanders.

Dominic Lenoir and Donovan Ford each made two saves to combine for the shutout.

West Milford (2-1) was set to play at Lakeland at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

Girls soccer

The Highlanders went 2-0 last week, including a 3-0 victory over Clifton there Sept. 14.

Lindsay Wittner scored twice and assisted on Dylan Preziosi’s goal. Caitlin Murphy made nine saves to earn the shutout.

On Sept. 12, West Milford edged Belleville, 4-3, at home behind two goals and an assist from Sara Wardlaw, a goal and an assist from Madison Tenhoeve, and a goal from Wittner.

Katie Ralicki added two assists, and Murphy anchored the defense with five saves.

West Milford (2-1) was set to play host to Lakeland at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 19.

Girls tennis

West Milford’s week was highlighted by a 3-2 win over Lakeland at home Sept. 11.

Emma Carson (second singles), Natalie Muholland (third singles), and Kaila Rose and Leah Norton (first doubles) all won in straight sets to pace the decision.

The Highlanders (3-3) will match up at home against Paterson Kennedy at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 20.

Girls volleyball

West Milford fell to 0-3 this season with a hard-fought 25-15, 23-25, 25-20 loss to Wayne Hills at home Friday, Sept. 13.

Julia Sabyan (10 digs, three assists), Ally Gruber (eight assists), Hailey Gruenler (seven assists, two digs), Sienna Franklin (four kills, three digs), Skylar Locke (four digs) and Alexa Fritz (six kills, two digs, two aces) led the Highlanders.

West Milford was set to host Paterson Kennedy at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19.