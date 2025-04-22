Highlanders defeat Lakeland

The West Milford High School boys tennis team received solid performances from its entire compliment of players as it earned a 5-0 victory over Lakeland there Wednesday, April 16.

Lucas White dropped the first set to Gavin Raudenbush, 6-4, but won the next two, 6-3, 10-7, to earn the point at first singles.

Ethan Garcia and John Parkin won in straight sets at second and third singles, respectively.

West Milford’s first doubles team of Brendan Garcia and Chris Rosner posted a 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 victory over Pat Czeczot and Aaditya Patel while its second doubles duo of Brent Telesmanich and Max Ilynski won in straight sets.

The Highlanders (4-3) will play host to Paramus Catholic at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, April 24.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Baseball

Kyle Schwarzlow hit a two-run home run; Christian Martinez went 3-for-4 with an RBI; Chris Timmins doubled in three runs; and Carsen DeRobertis singled twice and scored a run as West Milford posted a 9-3 victory over Jefferson st home Saturday afternoon, April 19.

Cole Czerepak went the distance, scattering eight hits while striking out eight and walking none.

The Highlanders (6-4) will play at Paterson Eastside at 4:15 p.m. Friday, April 25.

Girls lacrosse

Lily Kreutzer scored twice; Sarah Benowitz had a goal and an assist; and Addyson Seidner and Vivian Sirnik each scored once, but West Milford bowed to Fair Lawn, 15-5, at home Thursday, April 17.

The Highlanders (1-6) have been led offensively this season by Kreutzer (15 goals, two assists), Benowitz (12 goals, six assists), Sirnik (12 goals, six assists) and Adison Arciniega (12 goals, five assists).

West Milford will play at Old Tappan at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23.

Softball

West Milford rallied from a two-run deficit by scoring three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 4-3 victory over Wayne Valley at home April 15.

The Highlanders, who snapped a two-game losing streak, were led by Alyssa Kral, Lydia Paget, Cassy Rubinsky and Ally Gruber, who each drove in a run.

West Milford (4-3) will play host to Fair Lawn at 4:15 p.m. April 25 before playing at Wayne Valley at 4:15 p.m. Monday, April 28.

Boys lacrosse

In their latest victory, the Highlanders edged Vernon, 9-8, at home April 14.

Ryan Czeczuga (three goals), Max Gorny (two goals, two assists), Vincent D’Andrea (two goals, one assist), Jake Kelshaw (one goal, one assist, five ground balls, won 9-of-18 face-offs) and Cole Riley (one goal, one assist) steered the offense.

Goalie Tyler Acanfrio turned in a stellar effort with a 19-save performance.

Gorny leads the team in scoring this spring with 13 goals and nine assists, with D’Andrea right behind with 18 goals and three assists.

West Milford (3-4) will play host to Ramsey at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 26.

Outdoor track

Lorenzo Andrade placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.34 to pace the West Milford boys at the Morris Hills Relays on April 19 in Rockaway.

Zachary McDowell was ninth in the 400-meter hurdles in 58.43 followed by Noah Diodonet in 22nd place in 1:05.43.