Highlanders fall to Pompton Lakes

Julie Plewa totaled three goals and an assist; Addyson Seidner added two goals and an assist; and Taylor Keegan had a goal and an assist to lead the West Milford High School field hockey team to a 6-0 victory over Westwood there Friday afternoon, Sept. 19.

Addison Tyburczy added two assists and Ava Scrimenti also assisted a goal while Emmeline Kreutzer made three saves to earn the shutout as the Highlanders improved to 5-0 this season.

West Milford began the week with a 7-1 win at Wayne Hills. Plewa and Tyburczy each had two goals and an assist, and Seidner added a goal and four assists. Gianna White and Taylor Keegan rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece.

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, the team had its first loss of the season to Pompton Lakes, 1-0, at home.

West Milford will play host to Passaic Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26 before hosting Wayne Valley at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29.

Here is how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Will Dent scored twice and Donovan Ford made four saves as West Milford earned a 2-2 tie with Whippany Park there Saturday afternoon, Sept. 20.

The Highlanders opened the week with a 3-0 victory over Lakeland at home Monday, Sept. 15.

Noah Christian had a goal and two assists; Dent had a goal and an assist; and Danny Bauer also scored while Ford recorded his second shutout of the season with a four-save effort.

West Milford (5-0-1) was set to play at Passaic at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25 before playing at Wayne Hills at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27.

Girls soccer

Goalie Cameron Choma made 11 stops, but West Milford bowed to Wayne Valley, 2-0, at home Thursday afternoon, Sept. 18.

The Highlanders (1-3) were slated to play host to Passaic at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25 before welcoming Wayne Hills at 10 a.m. Sept. 27.

Girls tennis

Sonja Kleinfelder (first singles), Amber O’Connor (second singles), Natalie Kinahan (third singles), Julia Meyer-Pflug and Grace Melucci (first doubles), and Ava Tecchio and Natalie Breckenridge (second doubles) all were victorious as West Milford defeated Passaic Valley, 5-0, to snap a four-match losing streak at home Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The Highlanders (2-4) will play at Wayne Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Girls volleyball

Peyton Greenberg totaled 13 assists, four aces, seven digs and two kills; Skylar Locke added 10 digs and three assists; Sienna Franklin collected five kills, five digs and two aces; and Alexa Fritz had seven kills, six digs, one block and one ace to pace the Highlanders to a 25-14, 25-23 victory over Lakeland at home Sept. 19.

West Milford (4-2) has won three straight matches and was set to meet Fair Lawn on the road at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 25 before hosting Vernon at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

Cross country

Ciara Clinton was third with a time of 18:50.30 closely followed by Amanda Harvey in fourth place with a time of 18:54.60 to lead the West Milford girls on Sept. 20 at the Magee Memorial Class Meet at Greystone Park in Morris Plains.

Matteo Balestrieri paced the West Milford boys, clocking a time of 18:01.00 in 48th place.