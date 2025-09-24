x
Highlanders fall to Pompton Lakes

WEST MILFORD. Field hockey team ends five-game winning streak with loss, 1-0.

West Milford /
| 24 Sep 2025 | 11:23
    Sophomore Taylor Keegan lines up with the ball in the first quarter of the game against Pompton Lakes at home Tuesday, Sept. 23. It was the Highlanders’ first loss of the season. (Photos by TJ Nolan)
    Cara Bruce moves the ball up the field.
    Junior Julia Plewa moves up the field.
    Senior Ava Brock passes to her teammate.
    Senior Cara Bruce clears the ball from outside the net.
    Ava Brock hits the ball to her teammate.
    Senior Ava Scrimenti watches a Pompton Lakes player.
    Senior Addy Seidner greets a Pompton Lakes player before the game.
Julie Plewa totaled three goals and an assist; Addyson Seidner added two goals and an assist; and Taylor Keegan had a goal and an assist to lead the West Milford High School field hockey team to a 6-0 victory over Westwood there Friday afternoon, Sept. 19.

Addison Tyburczy added two assists and Ava Scrimenti also assisted a goal while Emmeline Kreutzer made three saves to earn the shutout as the Highlanders improved to 5-0 this season.

West Milford began the week with a 7-1 win at Wayne Hills. Plewa and Tyburczy each had two goals and an assist, and Seidner added a goal and four assists. Gianna White and Taylor Keegan rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece.

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, the team had its first loss of the season to Pompton Lakes, 1-0, at home.

West Milford will play host to Passaic Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26 before hosting Wayne Valley at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29.

Here is how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

Will Dent scored twice and Donovan Ford made four saves as West Milford earned a 2-2 tie with Whippany Park there Saturday afternoon, Sept. 20.

The Highlanders opened the week with a 3-0 victory over Lakeland at home Monday, Sept. 15.

Noah Christian had a goal and two assists; Dent had a goal and an assist; and Danny Bauer also scored while Ford recorded his second shutout of the season with a four-save effort.

West Milford (5-0-1) was set to play at Passaic at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25 before playing at Wayne Hills at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27.

Girls soccer

Goalie Cameron Choma made 11 stops, but West Milford bowed to Wayne Valley, 2-0, at home Thursday afternoon, Sept. 18.

The Highlanders (1-3) were slated to play host to Passaic at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25 before welcoming Wayne Hills at 10 a.m. Sept. 27.

Girls tennis

Sonja Kleinfelder (first singles), Amber O’Connor (second singles), Natalie Kinahan (third singles), Julia Meyer-Pflug and Grace Melucci (first doubles), and Ava Tecchio and Natalie Breckenridge (second doubles) all were victorious as West Milford defeated Passaic Valley, 5-0, to snap a four-match losing streak at home Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The Highlanders (2-4) will play at Wayne Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Girls volleyball

Peyton Greenberg totaled 13 assists, four aces, seven digs and two kills; Skylar Locke added 10 digs and three assists; Sienna Franklin collected five kills, five digs and two aces; and Alexa Fritz had seven kills, six digs, one block and one ace to pace the Highlanders to a 25-14, 25-23 victory over Lakeland at home Sept. 19.

West Milford (4-2) has won three straight matches and was set to meet Fair Lawn on the road at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 25 before hosting Vernon at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26.

Cross country

Ciara Clinton was third with a time of 18:50.30 closely followed by Amanda Harvey in fourth place with a time of 18:54.60 to lead the West Milford girls on Sept. 20 at the Magee Memorial Class Meet at Greystone Park in Morris Plains.

Matteo Balestrieri paced the West Milford boys, clocking a time of 18:01.00 in 48th place.