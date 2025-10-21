Highlanders field hockey to play for county title

West Milford will once again play for a county field hockey championship.

Julia Plewa and Addyson Seidner each had a goal and two assists to lead a well-balanced attack as second-seeded West Milford High powered to a 6-0 victory over third-seeded Lakeland in the semifinal round of the Passaic County Tournament on Saturday afternoon in West Milford.

With the victory, West Milford (15-1) advances to the PCT final for the fourth straight season against top-seeded Pompton Lakes (14-2) in the final on Friday, Oct. 24, at Lakeland High in Wanaque at 6:30 p.m.

Pompton Lakes has won 18 county titles, including the last three against West Milford - all by a score of 2-1.

The Lady Highlanders have won four county titles with their last coming in 2017.

Against Lakeland, West Milford was also aided by Taylor Keegan (one goal, one assist), Ava Scrimenti (one goal), Addison Tyburczy (one goal), Ava Brock (one goal). Goalie Emmeline Kreutzer did not have to face a shot to post her 12th shutout this season.

West Milford has now won 10 straight games since its only loss this season - a 1-0 setback at home to Pompton Lakes on Sept. 23.

The Lady Highlanders, who have outscored their opponents, 75-4 this season, have been led offensively by Plewa (28 goals, 10 assists), Tyburczy (14 goals, 12 assists), Seidner (nine goals, 22 assists), Keegan (nine goals, 12 assists) and Scrimenti (six goals, six assists).

Boys soccer

Andy Sanchez had two goals and an assist and Will Dent and Logan Amundson each added a score to lift west Milford to a 4-2 victory over Highland Park on Saturday in West Milford.

Noah Christian added two assists and Danny Bauer also assisted a goal in front of goalies Dominic Lenoir (three saves) and Donovan Ford (three saves).

The Highlanders (10-3-1) will play host Wayne Valley on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. before traveling to Fair Lawn on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 11:30 a.m.

Girls soccer

Sara Wardlaw notched her fourth hat trick of the season with a three-goal effort as West Milford downed Clifton, 3-0, on Saturday in Clifton.

Catherine Coyle, Delaney Piecuch and Katie Ralicki each had an assist and first-year junior goalie Cameron Choma made a season-high 14 saves to anchor the defense.

Wardlaw, a senior midfielder, now has 22 goals and one assist this season.

The Lady Highlanders, now 6-8-1, will play at Wayne Valley on Thursday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. before returning home to host Nutley on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball

The seventh-seeded Lady Highlanders bowed to second-seeded Wayne Valley, 25-9, 25-20, in the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Wayne.

West Milford had advanced with a 25-17, 25-21 decision over 10th-seeded Passaic Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at home.

Peyton Greenberg (17 assists, five digs, one block), Alexa Fritz (10 kills, 10 digs, one ace), Skylar Locke (seven digs, five assists, one ace), Alyssa Kral (five kills, two blocks), Sienna Franklin (six kills, two digs, two aces), Kailyn Schweighart (three digs, two kills), Kaitlyn Clarke (one kill, one block, one ace) and Grace Garcia (two digs) led the way in that victory.

West Milford (7-7) will play host to Fair Lawn on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

West Milford closed out its 2025 campaign with a 3-2 loss to Wallkill Valley on Oct. 14 at home.

Winning for the Lady Highlanders were Sonja Kleinfelder (first singles) and Grace Melucci and Julia Meyer-Pflug (first doubles), who each won in straight sets.

Amber O’Connor (second singles), Natalie Kinahan (third singles) and Ava Tecchio and Natalie Breckenridge (second doubles) also competed for West Milford, which finished with a 3-11 mark this fall.

Cross country

The West Milford boys and girls are scheduled to compete at the Passaic County Championships on Thursday at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.