Highlanders in PCT quarterfinals

The ninth-seeded West Milford High School girls soccer team won twice last week to earn a berth in the Passaic County Tournament quarterfinal round, which will be played Friday, Oct. 10.

The Highlanders defeated 17th-seeded Passaic Charter, 6-0, in a preliminary-round game Oct. 1.

Sara Wardlaw led the way with three goals while Delaney Piecuch registered twice and Addison Newton scored as West Milford exploded for six first-half goals. Cameron Choma (two saves), Paige Polglaze (one save) and Newton all combined for the shutout.

West Milford then defeated eighth-seeded Hawthorne, 4-1, in a first-round match there Friday, Oct. 3.

Wardlaw struck for two goals; Catherine Coyle and Jordin Turre each added a goal; and Piecuch had two assists to key the offense. Choma led the defense with an eight-save performance.

The Highlanders will play at top-seeded and three-time defending DePaul in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

In the boys soccer team’s only game last week, Danny Bauer scored twice - on assists from Will Dent and Nick Bognar - as West Milford defeated Paramus, 2-0, at home Sept. 30.

Dominic Lenoir made five saves to record his first shutout this fall.

The Highlanders (7-1-1) are seeded first for the Passaic County Tournament and received a bye into the quarterfinal round. They will play host to eighth-seeded Wayne Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11.

Field hockey

The Highlanders ran their winning streak to three straight with a 6-0 victory over Old Tappan there Saturday, Oct. 4.

Taylor Keegan totaled three goals and an assist; Addison Tyburczy had two goals and an assist; and Julia Plewa added a goal and an assist to fuel the offense.

Emmeline Kreutzer posted her third straight shutout - and sixth overall - by turning aside the only shot she faced.

Plewa now leads the team in scoring with 14 goals and six assists.

West Milford (8-1) was set to play host to Demarest at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9

Girls tennis

West Milford (3-6) was scheduled to play at Wayne Hills at 4 p.m. Oct. 9 before playing host to Clifton at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13.

Girls volleyball

West Milford earned a 25-16, 25-17 victory over Passaic there Sept. 29.

The Highlanders were led by Peyton Greenberg (12 assists, one kill), Jenaya Placa (one dig), Grace Garcia (one dig), Ryley Marshall (one dig), Kaitlyn Clarke (three aces, one kill), Alexa Fritz (four kills, three digs, one ace), Victoria Van Tassel (one kill, one block, one dig), Kailyn Schweighart (three kills, three aces), Alyssa Kral (five kills, three blocks), Skylar Locke (seven digs, two aces) and Sienna Franklin (one kill, one block, one dig).

West Milford (6-4) had a match scheduled at Passaic Valley at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8.

Cross country

Cira Clinton placed fifth with a time of 19:29; Amanda Harvey was 16th in 20:25; and Brenna Traverso was 21st in 20:58 to lead the West Milford girls at the Shore Conference Invitational on Oct. 4 at Holmdel Park.

The boys squad was led by Matteo Balestrieri (60th in 18:58), Benjamin Torres (64th in 19:04) and Sebastian Patino (79th in 19:34).