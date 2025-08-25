x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Highlanders’ season opener is Thursday

West Milford /
| 25 Aug 2025 | 09:36
    Sophomore Blake Tyburczy lines up with a St. Mary’s High School player in the 7 on 7 tournament at Lakeland High School this summer. (Photos by TJ Nolan)
    Sophomore Blake Tyburczy lines up with a St. Mary’s High School player in the 7 on 7 tournament at Lakeland High School this summer. (Photos by TJ Nolan)
    Senior Ayden Deane throws a pass to senior Mark Schinasi.
    Senior Ayden Deane throws a pass to senior Mark Schinasi.
    Mark Schinasi receives a pass.
    Mark Schinasi receives a pass.
    Coach Steve Maslanek speaks with senior Nick Triverio.
    Coach Steve Maslanek speaks with senior Nick Triverio.

The West Milford High School football team will play its opening game against Paramus at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28 at home.

Last year, the Highlanders also played Paramus in its first game of the season, winning 21-3.

West Milford compiled a 5-5 overall record in 2024 and placed second in the Super Football Conference (SFC) Patriot Red Division with a 3-1 record against division opponents.

The team, seeded eighth, was defeated by first-seed Pascack Valley, 49-14, in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Tournament.

Paramus had an overall record of 2-7 last year.

2025 SCHEDULE
Thursday, Aug. 28: Paramus at home.
Friday, Sept. 5: Jefferson at home.
Thursday, Sept. 11: Dover there.
Friday, Sept. 19: Passaic Valley at home.
Saturday, Sept. 27: Mahwah there.
Friday, Oct. 3: Lakeland there.
Friday, Oct. 10: Nutley at home.
Friday, Oct. 17: Sparta there.
Friday, Oct. 24: Vernon at home.