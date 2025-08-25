Highlanders’ season opener is Thursday

The West Milford High School football team will play its opening game against Paramus at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28 at home.

Last year, the Highlanders also played Paramus in its first game of the season, winning 21-3.

West Milford compiled a 5-5 overall record in 2024 and placed second in the Super Football Conference (SFC) Patriot Red Division with a 3-1 record against division opponents.

The team, seeded eighth, was defeated by first-seed Pascack Valley, 49-14, in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 Tournament.

Paramus had an overall record of 2-7 last year.