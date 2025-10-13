Highlanders top Nutley, 7-0

West Milford shut out Nutley, 7-0, at home Friday, Oct. 10. It was the third win in a row for the Highlanders (6-1).

Patrick Foley put the only points on the board with a touchdown on a three-yard run in the first quarter.

Braden Amundson kicked the extra point.

Quarterback Aydin Deane completed five of nine pass attempts for a total of 84 yards. He also rushed for 77 yards.

Nutley’s quarterback, Brady King, completed eight of 19 pass attempts for a total of 115 yards.

West Milford will play at Sparta (5-2) at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson Township High School fell to undefeated Hanover Park, 53-13, at home Friday, Oct. 10.

Braedan Cummings made two touchdowns on 11- and one-yard runs for the Falcons (1-6). Jack Reed kicked one extra point.

Jack Kovacs and Dante Rosato each made two touchdowns for Hanover Park (7-0), and Darien Iannacone, Mark Perillo and Vin Fusella each added another.

Kyle Dunn kicked a 30-yard field goal and six extra points.

Rocco Zirpoli made two extra points on a pass from Kovacs.

Jefferson will play at Dover (0-7) at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.