Jr. Highlanders Track Club heads to Jr. Olympics

The Jr. Highlanders Track Club (JHTC) is getting set to finish its spring track and field season with over 20 athletes headed to the AAU Jr. Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina. This caps the club’s fourth year of competing; JHTC kicked the season off in April at almost 100 athletes strong and spent the next few months competing across New Jersey — even hosting a meet in June that drew teams from all over New Jersey to compete in West Milford.

JHTC athletes qualified for the Jr. Olympics by placing in the top six of their events at the AAU Regional Qualifier earlier this summer in New Haven, Connecticut. The team has spent the last several weeks training as well as fundraising to offset the cost of travel.

The AAU Jr. Olympics begins Sunday, July 31, and runs through August 5. When the team returns, they will focus on the upcoming cross-country season.

Some of the JHTC athletes traveling to Greensboro next week include: Massimo Balestrieri, Matthew Dedios, Jonathan Andrade, Elizabeth Clifton, Ryan Escolano, Gavin Escolano, Lorenzo Andrade, Gabriella Carbone, Mackenzie Lamb, Cameron Leslie, Claire Riley, Bryce Leslie, Chloe Barkley, Leah Barkley, Reily Mett, Marly Dedios, Gabriella Plewa, Brynn Melillo, Pax Cummings, John Banks, JD Devore, Robert Clifton, Noah Didonet, Daniel Telofski, Michael Telofski, and Joseph Telofski.

JHTC is a non-profit track and field and cross-country club for athletes aged 6 to 18 that are based in West Milford. The club competes in track and filed in the spring and winter, and cross country in the fall. To learn more about JHTC, visit jrhighlandertrackclub.com.