Lowenstein, Leslie are All Americans

Two members of the Junior Highlander Track Club (JHTC) won All American honors at the AAU Junior Olympic Games from July 26 to Aug. 2 in Houston.

Peyton Lowenstein placed fourth in javelin, and Bryce Leslie was sixth in pole vault.

Leslie also placed 24th in pentathlon and 40th and 42nd in triple jump.

They were among 45 members of the JHTC, a track and field program for athletes ages 5-18, who qualified in 79 events in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Region 1 Qualifier in late June in New Haven, Conn.

Here’s how other club members did:

• Jonathan Andrade, 14th in 100-meter hurdles and 35th in 200-meter hurdles.

• Claire Riley, 15th in discus.

• Leah Barkley, 15th in javelin.

• Cameron Leslie, 17th in 3,000-meter race, 25th in 1,500-meter race, 39th in high jump and 41st in high jump.

• Ryan Escolano, 21st in pentathlon, 32nd in high jump and 43rd in triple jump.

• Silvio Muto, 26th in triathlon and 38th in high jump.

• Pax Cummings, 26th in high jump.

• Tanner Carbone, 29th in javelin and 54th in long jump.

• Sebastian Patino, 34th in 2,000-meter steeplechase and 78th in 800-meter race.

• Giuliana Muto, 35th in triathlon and 56th in javelin.

• Ilia Gegechkori, 35th in long jump and 50th in 80-meter hurdles.

• Reese Leslie, 37th in javelin.

• Sterling Carbone, 39th in discus and 62nd in shot put.

• Gavin Escolano, 39th in discus, 45th in javelin and 52nd in shot put.

• John Banks, 41st in javelin and 66th in discus.

• Lincoln Carbone, 52nd in javelin.

• Evan Riley, 59th in shot put and discus.