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Newton football rolls past Jefferson, 48-7

Oak Ridge. Evan Cotter rushed for four touchdowns and 239 yards as Newton defeated Jefferson, 48-7, on Sept. 18 in Oak Ridge.

Newton /
| 21 Sep 2026 | 03:27
    Jefferson ball carrier Braedan Cummings is tackled by Newton defender Braxton Guerra in the first half.
    Jefferson ball carrier Braedan Cummings is tackled by Newton defender Braxton Guerra in the first half. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton wide receiver Juzziah Sheppard handles the ball after a catch in the first half.
    Newton wide receiver Juzziah Sheppard handles the ball after a catch in the first half. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton ball carrier Braxton Guerra runs in the first half.
    Newton ball carrier Braxton Guerra runs in the first half. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter )
    Jefferson wideout Blake Glamann is tackled by Newton linebacker Brayden Alpaugh.
    Jefferson wideout Blake Glamann is tackled by Newton linebacker Brayden Alpaugh. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    Jefferson kick returner Christopher Connolly is on the move with the ball. Connolly scored Jefferson's only touchdown.
    Jefferson kick returner Christopher Connolly is on the move with the ball. Connolly scored Jefferson's only touchdown. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton running back Reid Corino carries the ball.
    Newton running back Reid Corino carries the ball. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)

Evan Cotter rushed for four touchdowns and 239 yards as Newton High School defeated Jefferson Township, 48-7, on Friday, Sept. 18, in Oak Ridge.

Cotter carried 16 times, scoring on runs of 69, 20, 40 and 64 yards to lead Newton’s offensive attack.

Reid Corino added 82 rushing yards on eight carries, including a 20-yard touchdown run. Braxton Guerra rushed for 41 yards on four attempts and scored on a 30-yard run.

Cassius Moreau added a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Newton quarterback Cole Young completed 6 of 9 passes for 111 yards. Hunter Wolfe caught five passes for 106 yards, while Juzziah Sheppard had one reception for 5 yards.

Christopher Connolly provided Jefferson’s only score, returning a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Jefferson fell to 0-4 on the season.