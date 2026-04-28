Plewa’s six goals lead West Milford girls lacrosse to first win

Julie Plewa connected for six goals, two assists, six draw controls, two ground balls and one forced turnover and Sarah Benowitz added three goals and one assist in lifting the West Milford High girls lacrosse team to its first victory of the season - an 11-7 decision over Paramus Catholic - on Tuesday, April 21, in Paramus.

The Lady Highlanders built a 4-1 lead after the first period and led, 7-5, at the half.

Sydney Brock (one goal, one assist, two ground balls), Addyson Seidner (one goal, three draw controls), Emmeline Kreutzer (three ground balls, two draw controls, two forced turnovers) and goalie Allie Rockey (six saves) aided the win.

West Milford (1-6) will play at Bergen Tech on Thursday, April 30, at 4:15 p.m.

Baseball

The Highlanders ran their winning streak to a season-high five straight with a 10-3 victory over Paterson Eastside on Friday afternoon in West Milford.

Blake Tyburczy was 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and three runs, Chase Tyburczy doubled, walked, stole a base, drove in two runs and scored, Jack Lizza singled in two runs and scored and Mason LaNeve walked four times, stole a base and scored a run to key the 10-hit attack.

West Milford (9-3) will play at Mahwah on Friday, May 1, at 4:15 p.m. before traveling to Essex County to take on West Orange on Monday, May 4 at 4:15 p.m.

The Highlanders were seeded fourth for the Passaic County Tournament and will host a quarterfinal game on Saturday, May 2.

Softball

Izzy Gibson was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, three RBI and a run, Daisy Barca doubled in a run and scored and Emma Gibson, Lydia Paget and Rylie Quazza each singled twice as West Milford bowed to Fair Lawn, 11-6, on Friday afternoon in Fair Lawn.

The Lady Highlanders (8-5), who had their three-game winning streak snapped were seeded fifth for the Passaic County Tournament and were slated to play host to 12th-seeded Paterson Charter in a second round game on Monday, April 27.

Boys Lacrosse

Luke Maslanek (two goals, two assists), Kaiden Wilm (two goals), Cole Riley (two goals), Ryan Czeczuga (one goal, one assist), Jacob Price (one goal) and Brenan Coscia (10 ground balls, won 10-of-20 face-offs) led West Milford, which had its five-game winning streak snapped when it was edged, 10-8, by Newton on Thursday, April 23, at home.

The Highlanders, now 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Pooley Division of the NJILL, will play host to Morristown on Friday, May 1 at 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

John Parkin (first singles), Maximus Ilyinsky (second singles), Eric Zheng (third singles) and Brennan Heinzelmann and Brent Telesmanich (first doubles) each won their respective flights in straight sets to pace the Highlanders to a 4-1 victory over Passaic on Monday, April 20 in West Milford.

West Milford (4-3) will host Wayne Hills on Friday, May 1, at 4 p.m.