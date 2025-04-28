Sports roundup: Boys, girls relay teams finish in top 10

The West Milford High School boys and girls outdoor track teams were well-represented with a pair of top 10 finishes at the 129th Penn Relays held last week at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

The quartet of Julian Pierre, Tyler Meier, Noah Diodonet and Lorenzo Andrade placed eighth in the boys 4x400 meter relay on Thursday, April 24 with a time of 3:34.01, while the girls foursome of Sarah Foley, Ciara Clinton, Madison Piecuch and Delaney Piecuch finished 10th in their 4x400 meter relay race with a time of 4:27.23.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Baseball

Christian Martinez went 2-for-2, including a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs; Chase Tyburczy was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and three runs; and Charlie Kling added a single, a double, two RBI and a run as the baseball team posted a 9-3 victory over Lakeland at home Wednesday, April 23.

Brayden Primavera walked, doubled and drove in two runs while Kyle Schwarzlow singled, drove in a run and scored and Jonas Paulino singled, walked twice and scored a run to aid the 10-hit attack.

Starting pitcher Chris Timmins struck out nine and walked two while scattering seven hits in 6.2 innings.

West Milford, 7-6 this spring, is seeded fifth in the Passaic County Tournament and will play host to a first-round game Saturday May 3 against 12th-seeded Clifton or 13th-seeded Hawthorne.

Softball

Ally Gruber’s single was the lone hit for the Highlanders in a 6-0 loss to Northern Highlands there April 23.

West Milford (4-5) earned a bye into the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament as the fourth seed.

The Highlanders will play host to fifth-seeded Passaic Tech at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 1.

The PCT semifinal round will be May 6, with the championship game slated for May 10 at Independence Park in Riverdale.

Boys lacrosse

Cole Riley (three goals, one assist), Max Gorny (three goals, 10 ground balls), Jake Kelshaw (two goals, four assists), Vincent D’Andrea (two goals), Ryan Czeczuga (one goal, one assist), Dean Lombardo (one goal), Brendan Coscia (won 16-of-19 face-offs) and Tyler Acanfrio (11 saves) keyed an 11-4 victory over Kittatinny at home April 24.

Gorny (17 goals, nine assists), D’Andrea (21 goals, four assists), Czeczuga (12 goals, six assists) and Kelshaw (seven goals, 10 assists) lead the team in scoring this spring.

West Milford (4-6) will play host to Wayne Valley at 4:30 p.m. May 1 before traveling to Morris County to face Montville at 6 p.m. Friday, May 2.

Girls lacrosse

Vivian Sirnik connected for four goals and Sarah Benowitz added a score, but West Milford suffered its seventh straight loss: a 15-5 setback to Old Tappan there April 23.

The team has been led offensively this season by Sirnik (16 goals, seven assists), Benowitz (16 goals, six assists), Adison Arciniega (14 goals, five assists) and Lily Kreutzer (15 goals, two assists).

The Highlanders (1-8) will play at Ramsey at 6 p.m. May 2.

Boys tennis

Lucas White (first singles), Ethan Garcia (second singles), John Parkin (third singles), and Brent Telesmanich and Max Ilynski (second doubles) each won to propel West Milford to a 4-1 victory over Passaic at home April 21.

West Milford (5-5) will play at Wayne Hills at 4 p.m. May 2.